Watch now: Illinois State coach Brock Spack has no second thoughts after spring cancellations

NORMAL — Illinois State football coach Brock Spack made the decision in March that the Redbirds' fourth game of the spring schedule would be their last.

ISU’s final four games were canceled, with Spack citing injury and depth concerns while casting an eye toward optimal Redbird performance in the fall.

Fall practice has begun, the season opener is Sept. 4 and Spack has no regrets.

“No matter what happens good or bad this fall, I will go to my grave saying that was the best decision,” the ISU coach said Thursday on Media Day at Hancock Stadium. “We’re here to protect the players.

"Every day playing in the spring was hurting our opportunity to play in the fall or what results we would have in the fall. I’m not going to talk about anybody else, but for our situation I think it was the right thing.”

Spack agreed with the rest of the Missouri Valley Football Conference (with the exception of Indiana State) to play a spring schedule after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the fall season.

“I think it was important we tried to play. I get it. We played. But to continue to play was wrong for us,” said Spack. “The stress these guys were under in the spring and do it again in the fall? I thought it would have been irresponsible of us to continue to put our players under that much stress.”

After ISU's opt out, several other FCS teams, including the Valley's Western Illinois and Youngstown State, followed the Redbirds' lead.

Spack acknowledged back in March some of his players were not pleased with his decision to cancel the final four contests.

“It was harder for some guys than others. Some guys didn’t get both sides and some guys did,” center Drew Bones said. “It was tough, but he did it for the team. That’s what I like about it.”

“A lot of us wanted to keep playing, but we understood why we needed to end that spring season,” said cornerback Jarrell Jackson. “Those four games were a lot of experience for us, especially for the defense.

"A lot of us hadn’t started a game before so those four games meant a lot. Those four games will show up when we play this fall.”

Public scrimmage Saturday

ISU will hold its traditional Passages intrasquad scrimmage Saturday at 4 p.m. at Hancock Stadium as a welcome to new students. Classes begin Monday.

The event is open to the public and there is no admission charge. Spectators not associated with the donor function on the stadium’s east side are asked to enter through Gates 1 or 4 and sit in the west stands.

Fans are asked to wear face coverings in the concourse and bathrooms. Parking is available in the Turner Lot by Redbird Arena or the lots behind Horton Field House. Concessions will be available.

“We’ll do coming off the goal line, driving over the field, red zone and hopefully there will be goal line scenarios in that,” Spack said.

Coaches luncheon

Tickets for a Sept. 1 luncheon featuring Spack and ISU volleyball coach Leah Johnson are on sale.

Doors open at 11:45 a.m. for the event at the Hancock Stadium Club. Food will be served at noon with the program at 12:15 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person and a table of eight can be booked for $200.

Reservations may be made online at goredbirds.com/promotions using the code COACHES21 or by calling (309) 438-8000. The reservation deadline is Aug. 25.

Face coverings are required in all ISU public indoor spaces to align with updated CDC masking recommendations.

