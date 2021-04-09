Watch now: Illinois State coach Dan Muller, like many others, scouring the transfer portal for players

"DJ and I had a lot of discussions. He was always upfront and honest what he was thinking about. But the fact he made that decision now, you have to find that next guy. It's a dramatic affect on recruiting because we're losing an all-conference and really good player."

While ISU hasn't added any players yet, Muller anticipates "a plethora" of commitments nationwide will begin happening in the next seven to 10 days.

"There's guys who have been in the portal for months and guys in the portal for 10 minutes," he said. "One of the difficult things for a lot of these kids making a decision, as I've found out, is there's so much movement they don't know what the rosters are going to look like. Every player who makes a commitment, for an average of four guys their decision was impacted."

In addition to finding another point guard to help Howard Fleming Jr., Muller said the Redbirds are also searching for power forwards and centers.

When hitting the refresh button on the transfer portal site, Muller said he and his staff are "looking at everything."

