Watch now: Illinois State coach Dan Muller talks about struggles of the last couple seasons and what lies ahead for the Redbirds

Then you go to the leadership and experience. That's probably the biggest area, understanding in this difficult year of COVID to where there is more adversity than usual, to where the practice schedule is different and there's no fans. We had a lot of first-year guys and were counting on Keith to be a leader, expecting that and knowing that he's a high-level leader. He was a captain as a sit-out guy (in the 2018-19 season). That loss had as much an impact as the production loss.

It was kind of the perfect storm of bad things, the position and the timing. He was here in June and worked out every day and practiced. You're building your whole team around it and are expecting it. We had the pause (in October) and at the time he said I'm worried about my daughter. I love Keith. He's a wonderful person. I'm rooting for him, I really am. He wants to get back closer to home (in California) for this last year with his family. I'm supportive of him. If he would have done it in August could we have recovered personnel-wise? No, but if he would have done it in June we could have added a piece.

Q: What fixes need to be made next season to jump into the upper division of the MVC and possibly contend for the title?