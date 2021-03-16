Watch now: Illinois State coach Dan Muller talks about struggles of the last couple seasons and what lies ahead for the Redbirds

NORMAL — Illinois State head basketball coach Dan Muller is holding meetings with his players this week with an eye on the future.
The past two seasons haven't been kind.
The Redbirds have compiled a 17-38 record. ISU, with no seniors on the roster, just stumbled to its first last-place finish in the Missouri Valley Conference since 2004 while going 7-18 overall. The Redbirds have played in the MVC Tournament's play-in round the last three years and didn't even made it to Friday in St. Louis the last two seasons.
While injuries the past couple seasons — as well as Keith Fisher III opting out this season — affected the Redbirds, Muller accepts responsibility and adheres to Bill Parcells' famous quote of, "You are what your record says you are."
Muller, who just completed his ninth season as his alma mater's head coach, sat down with The Pantagraph for a question-and-answer session to talk about the past couple seasons and the future of the Redbird program.
Q: What positive strides did the team make this season despite the record?
Muller: You try to look at things and look at the process as opposed to result. When you have a young team, as we did, that was really important throughout the year. We played good basketball at the end of the year. You saw growth as individual players and you saw growth as a team. You saw your efficiency numbers go up, or down, depending on defense or offense. But we lost a lot of close games.
Now you want to build off the positives and learn from the negatives. Certainly, we have a large group of young guys who can take the experience from this year, take the positives, learn from the negatives, and really, really build off it for this offseason. That's the most important thing — what do you do going forward? That's all that matters for us right now. You can look at some of the things we were doing at the end of the season. If we can do those more consistently, then we'll be a good team. We got a couple scholarships and we'll add some pieces, but we love our pieces coming back. I'm really excited about this group.
Q: How impactful was the loss of Keith Fisher III three weeks before the season opener?
Muller: You can't put a number or word on it. There's so many areas that it impacted. You can talk about the production. I think Keith would have averaged 14 or 15 (points per game) and 8 (rebounds). So right there you take that off the team and it's significant. You can start with the (power forward) position, the loss of Taylor (Bruninga) and Matt Chastain late (last spring with injuries). We had time to get guys, but you still lose experienced guys. The position did not have a lot of depth.
Then you go to the leadership and experience. That's probably the biggest area, understanding in this difficult year of COVID to where there is more adversity than usual, to where the practice schedule is different and there's no fans. We had a lot of first-year guys and were counting on Keith to be a leader, expecting that and knowing that he's a high-level leader. He was a captain as a sit-out guy (in the 2018-19 season). That loss had as much an impact as the production loss.
It was kind of the perfect storm of bad things, the position and the timing. He was here in June and worked out every day and practiced. You're building your whole team around it and are expecting it. We had the pause (in October) and at the time he said I'm worried about my daughter. I love Keith. He's a wonderful person. I'm rooting for him, I really am. He wants to get back closer to home (in California) for this last year with his family. I'm supportive of him. If he would have done it in August could we have recovered personnel-wise? No, but if he would have done it in June we could have added a piece.
Q: What fixes need to be made next season to jump into the upper division of the MVC and possibly contend for the title?
Muller: Fixes is the right word as opposed to changes. We have two scholarships (right now), and we have to try and get the best forwards we can get, and everyone else just needs to get better. That's it. You don't know what the league is going to look like next year until you know whose going to come back. Right now you look at four teams that are going to be high, high level next year — Drake, Northern Iowa, Missouri State and Loyola. Drake and Missouri State you kind of know what they're going to look like. Loyola you don't know a lot. If you look at our guys and if we do those two things, everyone gets better and you add the right pieces, I think we are very competitive with everyone in our league. If you tell me everybody on Loyola's team is coming back, they're a Top-20 team.
Q: Because of the record the last two seasons, do you feel any pressure and how do you cope with fans wanting a change as the head coach?
Muller: You don't say you feel no pressure because the job is pressure. Pressure is part of the job. I don't mind the pressure. I don't mind any fan that is not happy with where we're at because I'm not happy where we're at. Not only don't I mind it, I understand it. We've had some unfortunate circumstances that have impacted our team the last two years. It's my job to win games, and we haven't won enough games. The only thing I can do is do the best I can at my job. I have no doubts about my and my staff's ability to get us back winning again like we were 2½ years ago. I don't mind people being upset because if they weren't they wouldn't care. That's no problem.
I have total confidence in not only our ability to do it, but where we're at right now. Nobody is more disappointed in me over our last two seasons' record than me. Period. Trust me on that one. It's on me.
Q: With all the expected players in the transfer portal, how important is it to identify who you want and quickly get them?
Muller: It's hard to quickly get them because a lot of guys don't do something quickly. Every coach in the country is looking at that transfer portal. You do have to get on guys early, you have to vet them and figure out if they're guys you want. You can't miss a guy who could be an option. Every decent transfer is getting calls or texts by 50 schools in one night. It's crazy. There's a lot of kids who are not going to make quick decisions.
Q: How difficult was this season, not just for ISU but college programs everywhere, to navigate because of COVID-19?
Muller: It was really difficult, and it's hard for any kids this age just to have no social life. It's depressing. Mental health is as much a concern for us and other college and high school students as anything is. You don't use that as an excuse because some teams handled it better than others and won more games. But as far as being a college student-athlete, this year was very difficult. No fans; our schedule changed, that's weird; you don't see your parents or your friends; you're literally going to practice and are on Zoom all day for classes. It's better than being on Zoom all day for classes and no practice because that can lead to serious depression. But it's still very difficult.
The sport is difficult to connect when you lost your whole offseason and have your pauses which throws you off and affects your conditioning levels. So it's hard. But we're blessed to be able to play. Not many young teams across the country had good years. Older teams can handle it better just like older people can handle adversity better.
Q: For ISU, how important will it be to have a typical summer and fall before practice officially starts?
Muller: Specifically, for us, it's critical. Physically we have some bodies that are going to look completely different next year. It's going to help us. Guys need time together and time in the gym with us as coaches. I could not be more excited about it.
Q: What is your message to ISU fans who wonder why this program hasn't been to NCAA Tournament since you were a player (in 1998) and can you end that drought next year or in the near future?
Muller: We certainly hope to be able to end it. In a lot of ways it comes down to three days in March (at the MVC Tournament). We've been to the last day a few times. We haven't had the seasons we wanted these past two years. But I do like our chances to be a really good competitive team next year that will continue to get better because we'll be still somewhat young.
If you would have told me nine years ago (when hired) we wouldn't have made the tournament, I would have told you you're crazy. Again, no one wants it more than I do, but we haven't gotten it done yet. Every year we go into with the expectations of having a chance to do that. That will be no different next year.
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson