Watch now: Illinois State coaches keep moving forward during NCAA dead period

Muller is eager to get a highly regarded recruiting class in town and working with his returnees.

“We’re pretty excited about it. That would be an understatement,” said the Redbird coach. “We addressed so many of our needs going into next year.”

Being unable to evaluate 2021 recruits may, according to Muller, “push back commitments next year for kids. It reduces the number of prospects you find nationally that may be under the radar. It may lead to tougher decisions for kids because the relationships may not be there if we had them on campus in April, May, June, July.”

Keith Fisher III is the lone Redbird senior for the coming season, so Muller doesn’t have a lot of immediate recruiting to address.

“We’re in pretty good position with regards to the 2021 class just because we don’t need many,” Muller said. “It gives us a lot of flexibility with that one available scholarship.”

Gillespie has already sewed up her 2021 class with commitments from guard Kenzie Bowers of Kent City, Mich., center Lexi Boles of Waukee, Iowa, and forward Chloe Van Zeeland of Kaukauna, Wis., along with a preferred walk-on in guard Lauren Cohen of Glenbard South.