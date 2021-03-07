Watch now: Illinois State defense a bright spot in loss

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Northern Iowa’s two touchdown drives covered 35 and 24 yards Saturday at the UNI-Dome.
And surrendering a quite manageable 239 yards of total offense to the No. 3-ranked team in FCS, the Illinois State defense produced several positives in a 20-10 loss to UNI.
“The two touchdowns we gave up on defense were on a short field,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “I thought they responded very well. I think we’re a top defense.”
A 65-yard kickoff return set up the first UNI touchdown and a lost fumble led to the second.
“I feel like we executed our game plan very well,” said linebacker Kenton Wilhoit. “We did want to get pressure and force him (UNI quarterback Will McElvain) out. I felt like we accomplished that.”
It was pressure off a blitz from linebacker Shanon Reid that contributed to McElvain throwing an interception that Wilhoit turned into a 29-yard return for a touchdown.
“He did a good job matching the route and anticipating the throw,” Spack said. “It was a big play in the game.”
Wilhoit’s score means the Redbirds have at least one defensive touchdown in all 12 of Spack’s seasons as ISU coach.
“Anytime you beat Illinois State, it’s a great win. They are always a very physical football team,” said UNI coach Mark Farley. “We got off to a great start, and I thought things were going well. But it leveled off very quickly and became a defensive battle.”
Josh Dinga recorded the only Redbird sack. But ISU kept the pressure on McElvain, who completed just 14 of 33 passes.
“They got after Will. They started coming and had success coming,” Farley said. “He got out of timing. His throws were off and his accuracy was off. There’s no question it was not one of his better nights. But it’s not his job to win the game. It’s his job to manage the game and put us in position to win.”
Already thin, the ISU defensive line lost two players on one second-quarter play. Jason Lewan was helped off the field, and Jude Okolo was down on the turf for several minutes before he slowly walked off with assistance.
“Okolo was alert. It looks like he’s doing fine. He’s in protocol for a head and neck injury. We’ll see how he feels this week,” said Spack, who had no update on Lewan.
Extra points: The Redbirds have not been a second-half team in the early going with just three points after halftime over the first two games.
Aidan Bresnahan is off to a good start in his first season as ISU’s place-kicker with three field goals in as many attempts.