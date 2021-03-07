Watch now: Illinois State defense a bright spot in loss

“Anytime you beat Illinois State, it’s a great win. They are always a very physical football team,” said UNI coach Mark Farley. “We got off to a great start, and I thought things were going well. But it leveled off very quickly and became a defensive battle.”

Josh Dinga recorded the only Redbird sack. But ISU kept the pressure on McElvain, who completed just 14 of 33 passes.

“They got after Will. They started coming and had success coming,” Farley said. “He got out of timing. His throws were off and his accuracy was off. There’s no question it was not one of his better nights. But it’s not his job to win the game. It’s his job to manage the game and put us in position to win.”

Already thin, the ISU defensive line lost two players on one second-quarter play. Jason Lewan was helped off the field, and Jude Okolo was down on the turf for several minutes before he slowly walked off with assistance.

“Okolo was alert. It looks like he’s doing fine. He’s in protocol for a head and neck injury. We’ll see how he feels this week,” said Spack, who had no update on Lewan.

Extra points: The Redbirds have not been a second-half team in the early going with just three points after halftime over the first two games.