Watch now: Illinois State defense remains confident despite 2 major losses

A preseason FCS All-American, McKnight ranked sixth on the team with 64 tackles last season. He was the leader of a relentless pass rush with 12 sacks and 10 quarterback hurries.

Among those who could help juice up the pass rush in McKnight’s absence are Zeke Vandenburgh, Brandon Simon, Steven Podkulski and Blake Fehrmann. Young players who could potentially elevate themselves into the picture include Josh Dinga, Jude Okolo and D’Marco Cross.

“They are both preseason All-Americans. We lose their experience. That’s hard to replace,” ISU coach Brock Spack said of McKnight and Taylor. “But I think we have players in the program who are capable. The good news is we’ve got a lot of time.”

Taylor was fifth on the Redbirds with 65 tackles. He added five interceptions and paced the MVFC with 19 pass breakups.