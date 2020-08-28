Watch now: Illinois State defense remains confident despite 2 major losses

NORMAL — Tasked to replace quality with quality after the departures of all-conference players Romeo McKnight and Devin Taylor, the Illinois State football team’s defense is quite capable of answering that call.
That’s the feeling of Redbird cornerback Charles Woods and defensive tackle Jason Lewan.
Woods is a returning starter at cornerback. Taylor was the other corner until he recently transferred to Virginia Tech to play this fall.
Lewan and McKnight were part of a ferocious ISU defensive line that helped the Redbirds reach the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs last season. But McKnight has entered the transfer portal with the intention of landing with another team.
ISU’s membership in the Missouri Valley Football Conference means any conference games have been delayed until the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re pretty deep at the defensive line,” said Lewan, a 290-pound junior who teams with John Ridgeway to give the Redbirds a stout interior defense. “We have a lot of guys who have played a lot of football and a lot of good, young guys with talent. It’s a next man up situation.”
A preseason FCS All-American, McKnight ranked sixth on the team with 64 tackles last season. He was the leader of a relentless pass rush with 12 sacks and 10 quarterback hurries.
Among those who could help juice up the pass rush in McKnight’s absence are Zeke Vandenburgh, Brandon Simon, Steven Podkulski and Blake Fehrmann. Young players who could potentially elevate themselves into the picture include Josh Dinga, Jude Okolo and D’Marco Cross.
“They are both preseason All-Americans. We lose their experience. That’s hard to replace,” ISU coach Brock Spack said of McKnight and Taylor. “But I think we have players in the program who are capable. The good news is we’ve got a lot of time.”
Taylor was fifth on the Redbirds with 65 tackles. He added five interceptions and paced the MVFC with 19 pass breakups.
“Now I’m the old guy in the (meeting) room. I’ve got to lead by example,” said Woods, a junior who had four interceptions last season and will lead the secondary along with senior safety Christian Uphoff. “All the young players are looking up to me and a few others.”
With Jarrell Jackson and Iverson Brown the top candidates to assume Taylor’s starting spot, Woods remains confident.
“We’re going to be even better,” he said. “A lot of young guys in the room are very good. We’re really talented, and we’ll learn from last year’s mistakes and see what we did wrong.”
“Jarrell is very fast and sudden, a physical guy,” said Spack. “Iverson is an excellent player. He’s a really good prospect for boundary corner but also could be a very good safety.”
Clayton Isbell is expected to take over other safety position vacated by Dallas Cowboys free agent signee Luther Kirk. More ISU depth in the secondary comes in the form of Peyton Jones, Michael Gardner, Trenton Hatfield, Braden Price, Julian Haynie and Franky West.
Woods and Lewan wish their departed teammates well and understand their choice.
“Good luck to those guys,” Woods said. “We support them in their decision.”
“Absolutely,” said Lewan. “They completely have our full support in what they decided to do. I hope Romeo can find a home and play some football this fall.”
