Watch now: Illinois State defense stout for three quarters in victory

NORMAL – While Illinois State football coach Brock Spack identified fatigue, Redbird linebacker Brandon Simon had another view.
While the ISU defense surrendered 15 fourth-quarter points to Western Illinois on Saturday at Hancock Stadium, it was the Redbird defenders’ fine work over the initial three periods that proved decisive in a 26-18 Missouri Valley Football Conference victory.
The Fight Song just sounds better after a W! #BackTheBirds pic.twitter.com/LjUNYaa2LH— Redbird Football (@RedbirdFB) March 20, 2021
“Yes, I did,” said Spack when asked if he thought his defense tired in the fourth quarter while opposing Western’s hurry-up offense. “We were able to hang in there. We’re trying to get creative, but you run out of options.
"We tried to play some nickel and get the outside linebackers on the line of scrimmage a little bit. But that’s not what they do all the time.”
The Redbirds are dealing with an injury depleted defensive line. In certain passing situations with nose tackle John Ridgeway out of the game, linebackers Shanon Reid and Damien Jackson lined up in a two-point stance in the gaps on each side of the center.
“A couple plays could have been better as far as fatigue,” said Simon, who was credited with one of three Redbird sacks. “But I didn’t see anybody struggling with that. I don’t think we had a problem with that.”
ISU led 23-3 after three quarters. The Leathernecks fought back in the fourth while gaining 130 of their total of 249 yards.
“We dropped eight and rushed three a lot,” Simon said. “Our goal was to tackle on the perimeter with no leaky yardage. We tried to tackle in space and did an excellent job of that. That helped us with the outcome.”
The Redbirds allowed a net of 56 rushing yards and kept Western quarterback Connor Sampson under 200 yards passing despite 42 throws.
Cornerback Jarrell Jackson topped ISU with six tackles and safety Clayton Isbell had five. Sacks also were rung up by Jackson and Michael Gomez.
“We didn’t get a ton of sacks, but he (Sampson) gets rid of the ball really quick. Hurrying the quarterback can be just as effective,” said Spack. “We were able to pressure him and screwed up their timing a little bit with that. We covered pretty well and were disciplined in our zones.”
Record-setting ball control: ISU enjoyed a school-record time of possession of 42:24 to just 17:36 for the Leathernecks.
Averaging 4.9 yards on 56 rushes will do that.
Move him back: ISU place-kicker Aidan Bresnahan is perfect on five field goal attempts thus far, but is 6 of 8 on extra point tries.
Bresnahan had an extra point blocked against North Dakota State and was wide on a conversion against Western.
One away: The win was Spack’s 85th as ISU coach. The next victory will tie Howard Hancock’s 86 for most in program history.
Narrowing the gap: ISU has won 10 of the last 11 meetings with Western, but the Leathernecks still hold a 51-49-3 edge in the all-time series.
Next up: The Redbirds travel to Brookings, S.D., next Saturday for a 2 p.m. matchup with South Dakota State.
Ranked No. 6 entering this week, the Jackrabbits dismantled No. 5 Southern Illinois, 44-3, on Saturday in Carbondale.
Pantagraph reporter Randy Reinhardt's top five games
The 2010 WNIT bracket was kind to the Illinois State women’s basketball team.
The Illinois State baseball team had announced its presence in the NCAA Tournament’s Louisville Regional the previous day with 18 hits and 14 …
Of course, the Normal Community High School basketball team had a chance on March 17, 2015.
Arriving in Frisco, Texas., on Wednesday before Saturday’s FCS national championship game provided an illuminating perspective.
The 1996-97 Illinois Wesleyan basketball team carried the motivation of a heartbreaking national semifinal loss from the previous season, whil…
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt