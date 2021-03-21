Watch now: Illinois State defense stout for three quarters in victory

ISU led 23-3 after three quarters. The Leathernecks fought back in the fourth while gaining 130 of their total of 249 yards.

“We dropped eight and rushed three a lot,” Simon said. “Our goal was to tackle on the perimeter with no leaky yardage. We tried to tackle in space and did an excellent job of that. That helped us with the outcome.”

The Redbirds allowed a net of 56 rushing yards and kept Western quarterback Connor Sampson under 200 yards passing despite 42 throws.

Cornerback Jarrell Jackson topped ISU with six tackles and safety Clayton Isbell had five. Sacks also were rung up by Jackson and Michael Gomez.

“We didn’t get a ton of sacks, but he (Sampson) gets rid of the ball really quick. Hurrying the quarterback can be just as effective,” said Spack. “We were able to pressure him and screwed up their timing a little bit with that. We covered pretty well and were disciplined in our zones.”

Record-setting ball control: ISU enjoyed a school-record time of possession of 42:24 to just 17:36 for the Leathernecks.

Averaging 4.9 yards on 56 rushes will do that.