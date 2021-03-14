Watch now: Illinois State defensive backs Isbell, Woods make things happen in loss

FARGO, N.D. — Charles Woods and Clayton Isbell took their goal of causing turnovers quite seriously Saturday at the Fargodome.
Illinois State’s Woods, a cornerback, and Isbell, a safety, were all over the field wreaking havoc on the North Dakota State offense in the Bison’s 21-13 victory.
“We knew coming into this game we definitely have to be physical and create a lot of turnovers,” Isbell said. “Prior to the game the DB (defensive back) unit did not have one turnover. We wanted to give the offense good field position and that’s what we did for the most part.”
Isbell was credited with seven tackles, two for loss yardage, and had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery on the same play. He also deflected a pass on the blitz.
“During practice we work on forcing the ball out,” said Isbell. “I just ripped and saw the ball come out. It hit me in the chest, then the ground and back to my chest.”
Woods registered two interceptions along with eight tackles and a pass break up. Woods had a tackle for loss one play before his second interception.
“I was trusting my technique and play calling,” Woods said. “Opportunities showed and I made a play on the ball.”
ISU coach Brock Spack felt a bright spot of the game was “we forced some turnovers and had a really good goal line stand.”
Woods is the lone returning starter from 2019 in the Redbird secondary.
“Charles has played well all spring,” said Spack. “He’s just starting to hit his stride. If he keeps going, he’s going to be a real special guy. He fits into our system well.”
Isbell made an impact in 2019 as ISU’s nickel back in passing situations.
“He is very talented, long, big, very sudden. He’s so athletic he makes plays by accident sometimes,” Spack said. “He’s just scratching the surface. He’s starting to gather some toughness and physicality. I like what he did today.”
Linebacker Brandon Simon topped the Redbirds with nine tackles. Cornerback Jarrell Jackson had eight and linebacker Kenton Wilhoit seven.
White takes center stage: Redshirt freshman tailback Nigel White had his best game as a Redbird with 87 yards on 15 carries after a combined 31 yards on 11 attempts in ISU’s first two contests.
White flashed big-play potential with gains of 20, 17 and 32 yards.
“That speed you saw with Nigel is what we saw in training camp,” Spack said. “He’s going to be a good player, and Pha’leak (Brown) is going to be a good player. Our running game was much better.”
Freshmen see action: Three ISU freshmen picked up their first offensive statistics Saturday.
True freshman quarterback Jackson Waring took over for starter Bryce Jefferson for one series, true freshman receiver Treshawn Watson caught his first pass for 7 yards and redshirt freshman slot receiver Jalen Carr received two carries on sweeps.
Quieter Fargodome: Spring football isn’t quite the same as fall football, even in Fargo. NDSU fans typically pack the 18,700-seat stadium to the rafters during the normal fall schedule.
With 50 percent capacity allowed, the Fargodome could have had more than 9,000 in attendance Saturday. The crowd was listed at 6,145.
Next up: ISU returns to Hancock Stadium on Saturday to face Western Illinois in an 11 a.m. start.
Both teams are 0-3.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt