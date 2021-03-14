Watch now: Illinois State defensive backs Isbell, Woods make things happen in loss

FARGO, N.D. — Charles Woods and Clayton Isbell took their goal of causing turnovers quite seriously Saturday at the Fargodome.

Illinois State’s Woods, a cornerback, and Isbell, a safety, were all over the field wreaking havoc on the North Dakota State offense in the Bison’s 21-13 victory.

“We knew coming into this game we definitely have to be physical and create a lot of turnovers,” Isbell said. “Prior to the game the DB (defensive back) unit did not have one turnover. We wanted to give the offense good field position and that’s what we did for the most part.”

Isbell was credited with seven tackles, two for loss yardage, and had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery on the same play. He also deflected a pass on the blitz.

“During practice we work on forcing the ball out,” said Isbell. “I just ripped and saw the ball come out. It hit me in the chest, then the ground and back to my chest.”

Woods registered two interceptions along with eight tackles and a pass break up. Woods had a tackle for loss one play before his second interception.