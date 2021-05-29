 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Illinois State expecting full capacity at Hancock Stadium for football season
0 comments
featured

Watch now: Illinois State expecting full capacity at Hancock Stadium for football season

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — With a five-game home football schedule beginning Sept. 4, Illinois State expects no pandemic-related limits on Hancock Stadium crowds.

“As we look forward to the upcoming 2021 football season, we anticipate the ability to have full capacity and tailgating at Hancock Stadium,” ISU director of athletics Kyle Brennan said. “We continue work with the university and local and state health officials regarding public health guidelines and will collaborate to ensure a safe and fun experience for all of our Redbird fans and supporters.”

The Sept. 4 game against Butler will be Future Redbird Day and feature halftime fireworks.

Family Weekend is set for Oct. 2 with Missouri State providing the opposition. Family tickets are available via presale beginning Tuesday, and game tickets must be purchased to access and purchase parking passes. It is also Agriculture Day and a youth cheer clinic will be open to those 4-12.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Homecoming is scheduled for Oct. 16 with North Dakota State coming to town. It will be ISU’s 100th observance of homecoming.

The Nov. 6 contest against Northern Iowa will be the Military Appreciation Game. There will be a student replica jersey giveaway

The final home game on Nov. 20 will be Senior Day against Indiana State.

ISU football season tickets are on sale now with special rates available for young alumni, youth and ISU faculty and staff.

Partial season ticket plans will be on sale early this summer and single-game tickets will be available to the public starting July 27.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

0 comments
1
2
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News