Watch now: Illinois State expecting full capacity at Hancock Stadium for football season

NORMAL — With a five-game home football schedule beginning Sept. 4, Illinois State expects no pandemic-related limits on Hancock Stadium crowds.

“As we look forward to the upcoming 2021 football season, we anticipate the ability to have full capacity and tailgating at Hancock Stadium,” ISU director of athletics Kyle Brennan said. “We continue work with the university and local and state health officials regarding public health guidelines and will collaborate to ensure a safe and fun experience for all of our Redbird fans and supporters.”

The Sept. 4 game against Butler will be Future Redbird Day and feature halftime fireworks.

Family Weekend is set for Oct. 2 with Missouri State providing the opposition. Family tickets are available via presale beginning Tuesday, and game tickets must be purchased to access and purchase parking passes. It is also Agriculture Day and a youth cheer clinic will be open to those 4-12.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Homecoming is scheduled for Oct. 16 with North Dakota State coming to town. It will be ISU’s 100th observance of homecoming.

The Nov. 6 contest against Northern Iowa will be the Military Appreciation Game. There will be a student replica jersey giveaway