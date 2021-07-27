Watch now: Illinois State football 7th in Missouri Valley preseason poll

Brock Spack doesn’t agree, but he does understand.

Although the last time Spack’s Illinois State football team played a full season, the Redbirds advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs, that was 2019.

That’s why Spack says: “I get it; It’s very legitimate,” when asked about the Redbirds being picked seventh in the 11-team Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll announced Tuesday.

“I didn’t see it (that way),” Spack said. “But we didn’t play a full schedule in the spring. It can be a motivator for the team, I guess. But I don’t put much stock in it.”

ISU was 1-3 in a spring season that was cut short when Spack opted out of the final four scheduled games because of injury and depth concerns.

“We got banged up at that one position (defensive line). I had decisions to make. I couldn’t put our players at risk,” said Spack. “Our depth is much better there. We knew it would be. We came out of it pretty well, better than I thought we would.”

Seventh is the lowest the Redbirds have been tabbed since they were eighth in 2009. The MVFC had nine teams at the time.

South Dakota State, which was the FCS national runner-up this spring, was voted first and received 454 poll points and 24 first-place votes.

“It’s great to have high expectations. When you’re picked No. 1, it verifies the expectations you have in your program,” SDSU coach John Stiegelmeier said. “We have great leadership. Our guys will approach it right.”

The Jackrabbits will be without quarterback Mark Gronowski, who suffered a season-ending injury in the national championship game.

With 2019 starter J’Bore Gibbs also out with an injury, Stiegelmeier said Keaton Heide and Samford transfer Chris Oladokun are the top candidates to start under center.

North Dakota State was forecast for second with 435 points and 18 first-place votes. It was the first time since 2011 the Bison (7-3 last season) weren't picked as the league's preseason favorite.

“Offensively, we have to be more consistent. We have to be better up front, better at the quarterback position and better on early downs,” said NDSU coach Matt Entz. “We were extremely young in the spring. We’ve gone through the process and understand what it takes.

"They understand just because you wear green and yellow doesn’t mean you win games. We didn’t play as well as I think we can.”

The Bison also have an open competition at quarterback between returning starter Cam Miller, who ran for a fourth quarter touchdown in NDSU’s 21-13 win over ISU in Fargo on March 13, Virginia Tech transfer Quincy Patterson and incoming freshman Cole Payton.

North Dakota (357 points) was third, Southern Illinois (345) fourth, Northern Iowa (311) fifth and Missouri State (256) sixth.

“We’re in a pretty good spot now, but we’re a fairly young football team yet,” said North Dakota coach Bubba Schweigert, whose team boasts All-American tailback Otis Weah. “We’ve got to keep our guys hungry and moving forward.”

ISU received 196 poll points.

Rounding out the preseason poll were South Dakota in eighth, Youngstown State ninth, Indiana State 10th and Western Illinois 11th.

Normal West High School graduate Carson Camp served as the South Dakota quarterback this past spring as a true freshman. Camp completed 63 percent of his passes for 967 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions in four games.

“Carson has a great skill set. We’re excited about his future. His progress has been noticeable,” Coyotes coach Bob Nielson said. “He’s taken a major step forward in the leadership area. That’s of critical importance at that position as much as level of play.”

Indiana State returns to the field after being the only MVFC program to opt out of the entire spring season. The Sycamores have not played a game since 2019.

“It’s been a long time coming. When I made the decision not to play, it was the best decision for Indiana State and where we were at,” Coach Curt Mallory said. “We’re a veteran group. We have over 50 fourth-, fifth- and sixth-year seniors. This group stuck with each other stuck with us. We’re really excited to get back to playing football.”

The Redbirds had no players voted to the first or second units of the MVFC preseason team. Fullback Timothy McCloyn received honorable mention as the lone ISU player listed.

“Tim has done a great job here. He’s one of our strongest leaders on offense,” Spack said. “He’s an explosive, strong guy in the weight room.”

