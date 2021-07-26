Watch now: Illinois State football 7th in MVFC preseason poll

The Illinois State football team was forecast for seventh in the 11-team Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll on Tuesday.
ISU was 1-3 in a spring season that was cut short when Redbird coach Brock Spack opted out of the final four scheduled games because of injury and depth concerns.
South Dakota State, which was the FCS national runner-up this spring, was voted first and received 454 points and 24 first-place votes.
North Dakota State was forecast for second with 435 points and 18 first-place votes. It was the first time since 2011 the Bison weren't picked as the league's preseason favorite.
North Dakota (357 points) was third, Southern Illinois (345) fourth, Northern Iowa (311) fifth and Missouri State (256) sixth.
ISU received 196 poll points.
While Spack doesn’t agree with the overall league assessment of his team, he considers it “very legitimate.
"I get it. We didn’t play a full schedule in the spring. I don’t put much stock in it. It can be a motivator for the team, I guess. But I don’t pay much attention to it.”
Rounding out the preseason poll were South Dakota in eighth, Youngstown State ninth, Indiana State 10th and Western Illinois 11th.
The Redbirds had no players voted to the first or second teams of the MVFC preseason team.
Fullback Timothy McCloyn received honorable mention as the lone ISU player listed.
This story will be updated
