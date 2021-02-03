Watch now: Illinois State football adds four defensive players

NORMAL — Illinois State football finished off its 2021 recruiting class with the addition of four defensive players on Wednesday.

“Defensive linemen and linebackers were the guys we were looking for,” said ISU coach Brock Spack, who signed 18 to national letters of intent in December along with two to walk-on agreements.

On the first day of the second signing period Wednesday, the Redbirds signed defensive ends Noah Hickcox of Rockford and Kylan Stevens of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and linebacker Zion Granville of Sugarland, Texas.

Keondre Jackson of Freeport will join the ISU roster as a walk-on transfer from Division II Nebraska Kearney.

Stevens, a 6-foot-3, 245-pounder from national prep powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, came recommended from former St. Thomas coach George Smith and current coach Roger Harriott.

A former teammate of ISU tailback Nigel White, Stevens had 31 tackles, four sacks and an interception in a shortened senior season.