Watch now: Illinois State football adds four defensive players

NORMAL — Illinois State football finished off its 2021 recruiting class with the addition of four defensive players on Wednesday.
“Defensive linemen and linebackers were the guys we were looking for,” said ISU coach Brock Spack, who signed 18 to national letters of intent in December along with two to walk-on agreements.
On the first day of the second signing period Wednesday, the Redbirds signed defensive ends Noah Hickcox of Rockford and Kylan Stevens of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and linebacker Zion Granville of Sugarland, Texas.
I can only thank the man above 💛💙 @CoachHarriott @JasonTaylor @Rivals @247Sports @larryblustein @GoldFeetFormula @EspnHamilton pic.twitter.com/H3ArdLFts9— Kylan Stevens (@KylanStevens2) November 7, 2020
Keondre Jackson of Freeport will join the ISU roster as a walk-on transfer from Division II Nebraska Kearney.
Stevens, a 6-foot-3, 245-pounder from national prep powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, came recommended from former St. Thomas coach George Smith and current coach Roger Harriott.
A former teammate of ISU tailback Nigel White, Stevens had 31 tackles, four sacks and an interception in a shortened senior season.
“We’ve had our eye on him for awhile. That’s our fourth kid from there and the first three are awful good,” Spack said. “Both coaches say he has a high upside He’s got really long arms and runs well. He’s already 250 and will probably be 290-300. He will be a really good defensive end in our system.”
Granville is 6-6, 205 pounds and could be greyshirted before enrolling at ISU for the spring 2022 semester.
2021 6’6 Defensive End/WR Scrimmage(2 QRTs) & Game 1 Highlights pic.twitter.com/c0P6i0hZak— Zion Granville (@chosenzi_one) November 28, 2020
“Zion is a really good prospect, but he’s going to take some time,” said Spack. “He hasn’t played a lot of football. He’s an excellent athlete coming off ACL (knee) surgery. He’s real long, real athletic and real sudden. We’re pretty excited about him.”
Hickcox announced his plans to transfer from Minnesota to ISU in January and has signed a scholarship agreement with the Redbirds. The 6-4, 300-pounder is finishing up his degree at Minnesota in the current semester and will join the ISU roster in the fall with two years of eligibility remaining.
“He could go inside and play nose,” said Spack. “In the 3-4, those ends have to be big guys, and we’re trying to make them bigger. This is a really good match for him. I wish he could play right now.”
Jackson is a safety who stands 6-3 and weighs 195.
“He’s got good length and runs pretty well,” Spack said. “He decided to come back (to Illinois) and walk on for us.”
Pantagraph reporter Randy Reinhardt's top five games
The 2010 WNIT bracket was kind to the Illinois State women’s basketball team.
The Illinois State baseball team had announced its presence in the NCAA Tournament’s Louisville Regional the previous day with 18 hits and 14 …
Of course, the Normal Community High School basketball team had a chance on March 17, 2015.
Arriving in Frisco, Texas., on Wednesday before Saturday’s FCS national championship game provided an illuminating perspective.
The 1996-97 Illinois Wesleyan basketball team carried the motivation of a heartbreaking national semifinal loss from the previous season, whil…
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt