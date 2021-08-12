Watch now: Illinois State football aims to return to success of 2019

NORMAL — Dropping a tight quarterfinal playoff game to eventual national champion North Dakota State in December of 2019, the Illinois State football program was easy to locate on the FCS national landscape.

The Redbirds were listed No. 7 in the final STATS national rankings that season and entered the delayed 2021 spring season in the same position.

Yet as the fall season approaches, finding ISU in the preseason national rankings is a chore.

Speed through the top 25 and wade into the schools also receiving votes and you will eventually run across the Redbirds tied for 13th among those outside the top 25 with a meager 10 poll points.

What happened to cause such a precipitous fall? Well, the Redbirds played four spring games and lost three of them before opting out of their final four games because of injury and depth concerns.

“I think they’re a lot better than what they’re being ranked,” ISU coach Brock Spack said Thursday during the team’s Media Day at Hancock Stadium. “But it’s for us to go out and change those minds and go win games. It reminds me of when I first came here.

"We’re not the hunter anymore; we’re doing the hunting. It’s a little different place we’re in now. These guys are eager to prove a point.”

The Redbirds were picked seventh in the preseason poll of the 11-team Missouri Valley Football Conference. That’s the lowest ISU slot since a forecast for eighth in 2009 when the league housed nine teams and Spack was a rookie head coach.

“It’s huge motivation for everybody knowing we got a little disrespected,” said center Drew Bones. “I don’t know if they’re mad because we didn’t finish the season or what.

"Everyone is going to come out fired up. I think we’re just forgotten out here. They must see the four games and we only won one. But they didn’t see everything behind it.”

“Seeing they put us seventh, that’s more motivation for us to work harder and become what we need to be,” cornerback Jarrell Jackson said. “It’s in the back of all our heads every day to prove people wrong.”

"A lot of people are counting us out a little bit," said offensive tackle Cole Anderson. "This gives us a lot of fire, a lot of fuel. We're going to show people we still got it."

Quarterback Bryce Jefferson believes it would be an error to underestimate the Redbirds, who open their season on Sept. 4 with a home game against Butler.

“If so, it would be a mistake for anybody to forget about the Redbirds,” said Jefferson. “We’re so worried about being a better team together, we’re not focused on the accolades. This team is ready to go. We’re excited for this season ahead of us.”

The MVFC also released a preseason all-conference squad that featured a first and second team as well as honorable mention.

Teams that played a full spring season dominated the selections. The lone ISU choice was senior fullback Tim McCloyn as honorable mention.

“I was genuinely shocked I was the only one to get that. I do think the conference is sleeping on a lot of the talent we have on this team,” McCloyn said.

McCloyn also believes those outside the program are placing too much weight to ISU’s abbreviated spring efforts.

“Not performing as well as we thought we would, that performance has overshadowed what we’ve done in the past, the recent past,” he said. “People are using that as a future example of what we’re going to be like when they see us on the field.

"I do believe the rest of the conference has kind of forgot about what we can do, especially when we’re on top of our game.”

Several Redbirds view the four spring games as beneficial.

“In four games, we got a lot of guys experience. When guys got hurt, younger guys stepped up and now they have a lot more game experience,” said defensive tackle Jacob Powell. “You can see that in practice. A lot of younger guys are taking really big steps even from the spring. Getting those repetitions helped out a lot.”

The spring provided a look at ISU’s new inside linebacker duo of Shanon Reid and Kenton Wilhoit. The Redbird defense allowed opponents just 2.9 yards per rush.

“That’s a big accomplishment for all of us seeing how well we can play together,” said Reid. “We’re coming in being the underdog with what happened last season. It’s just a chip on our shoulder to get back where we belong.”

