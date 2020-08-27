Watch now: Illinois State football back on field, looking toward spring

“They are allowing teams that are not playing to get better,” said Spack. “And that’s what we’re doing.”

ISU is contemplating returning to its indoor weight room in Redbird Arena on Monday, but “we want to be careful going back indoors. On the field, we’re spread out,” Spack said.

The Redbird equipment staff has installed masks that fit inside the helmets of ISU players.

“They are attached to the jaw pad of the helmet,” Spack said. “It keeps droplets from spreading all over the place. That’s another thing we’re doing to try to mitigate it.”

Spack believes that teams not playing a fall schedule will be allowed to have their traditional spring practice session this fall. He hopes to begin those practices in mid to late September.

In the meantime, ISU players are working without knowing when their next game will be.

“We’re taking it day by day. It’s very tough, on and off the field,” cornerback Charles Woods said. “Yes, we’re working out, but we want to know when the next game is. All our hard work is going to pay off.”

Defensive tackle Jason Lewan believes the Redbirds have enough leadership to weather the continuing storm of uncertainty.