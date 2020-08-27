Watch now: Illinois State football back on field, looking toward spring

NORMAL — The Illinois State football team is back on the Hancock Stadium turf after a brief suspension of activities.
The Redbirds were shut down last week after the most recent round of COVID-19 testing produced 31 positives among ISU athletes on five teams.
“We’re cleared for on the field. We started our workouts with the 12-hour rule yesterday,” ISU coach Brock Spack said Thursday. “We’re restricted in what we can do. We’re going position specific drills.”
The Redbirds will not play a fall schedule because of the pandemic but are targeting a spring Missouri Valley Football Conference slate.
The 12-hour rule Spack spoke of comes from the NCAA and is a hybrid of the eight hours of access in the offseason and the 20 hours during the season.
Teams are allowed to use no more than five of the 12 hours for on-field workouts with the rest spent on meetings, conditioning or weight lifting.
“They are allowing teams that are not playing to get better,” said Spack. “And that’s what we’re doing.”
ISU is contemplating returning to its indoor weight room in Redbird Arena on Monday, but “we want to be careful going back indoors. On the field, we’re spread out,” Spack said.
The Redbird equipment staff has installed masks that fit inside the helmets of ISU players.
“They are attached to the jaw pad of the helmet,” Spack said. “It keeps droplets from spreading all over the place. That’s another thing we’re doing to try to mitigate it.”
Spack believes that teams not playing a fall schedule will be allowed to have their traditional spring practice session this fall. He hopes to begin those practices in mid to late September.
In the meantime, ISU players are working without knowing when their next game will be.
“We’re taking it day by day. It’s very tough, on and off the field,” cornerback Charles Woods said. “Yes, we’re working out, but we want to know when the next game is. All our hard work is going to pay off.”
Defensive tackle Jason Lewan believes the Redbirds have enough leadership to weather the continuing storm of uncertainty.
“To us, it’s just another adverse situation. With the culture of the Redbirds, we’re built to deal with this adversity,” said Lewan. “We’re just rolling with the punches, trying to get better.”
Lewan said the situation is not difficult “when you take it week by week, break it down and decide we’re going to get better every lift or every practice and be ready for that game day whenever it is.
"We’re treating it as we’re going to play in the spring and we’re going to compete for a national championship. That’s how we’re training.”
Speculation surrounding a spring MVFC season has centered around a mid February to early March start of the season with the FCS playoffs in May.
That could present a weather problem for the Redbirds in preseason preparation.
According to Spack, ISU is considering rolling out turf inside Horton Field House to accommodate indoor practices.
“It wouldn’t be great, but for an emergency we could use it if it’s real, real cold or we couldn’t do outside,” the Redbird coach said.
Only two of 11 MVFC football teams have scheduled fall games. Missouri State has a three-game slate, while North Dakota State has one contest.
