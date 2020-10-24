Watch now: Illinois State football concludes fall practices

NORMAL – The better-safe-than-sorry rules adopted for Saturday’s Illinois State football scrimmage at Hancock Stadium meant black-jersey wearing Redbird quarterbacks were ruled down as soon as touched by a defender.
While problematic for quarterbacks anxious to prolong a play and avoid a sack, the ISU defense was swarming all morning as the Redbirds wrapped up its unprecedented fall practice sessions.
Thanks to Illinois State media relations for a few clips from Saturday's scrimmage. pic.twitter.com/FfeQUqenot— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) October 24, 2020
“We’re playing a great defense. They are moving fast,” second string quarterback Bryce Jefferson said. “It was very frustrating. As a dual threat quarterback, I like to make plays on the run.”
The Redbird defense was credited with 11 sacks for 68 yards in minus yardage and 18 total tackles for loss while holding ISU rushers to a net of 53 yards on 47 attempts.
“I was impressed with our tackling. We had crisp tackling,” said ISU coach Brock Spack. “I thought there were really good plays on both sides of the ball. It was a lot of fun.”
Brandon Simon registered two sacks, while Blake Fehrmann, Shanon Reid, Jacob Bellizzi, Kenton Wilhoit, Jacob Powell, Luke McCall, Jeremiah Jordan, Sean Paradise and Michael Gomez had one each.
Reid was the tackles leader with eight. Zeke Vandenburgh, Bellizzi and Wilhoit added six apiece.
“We have great coaches on defense. We’re going to trust them and trust the process and do everything we can to win,” Fehrmann said. “We’re all really close, and we’re going to trust each other. I love playing fast, and that’s how we do it.”
ISU quarterbacks combined to complete 23 of 41 passes for 320 yards. First stringer Brady Davis completed 6 of 12 for 67 yards, while Jefferson was 5 of 13 for 104 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown pass to Joey Lombardi during a two-minute drill.
“Bryce made a great play,” Spack said. “That’s the way he is. He extends plays with his feet, and he threw it over the top.”
“It was a successful spring as an offense,” said Jefferson. “I got a lot better and more confident.”
Quarterback Britton Morris led the second team offense to a nice drive against the defensive starters and was 5 of 8 for 56 yards.
True freshman Jackson Waring was 7 of 7 for 93 yards and a 59-yard touchdown connection to Seth Juhl, his high school teammate at Des Moines Christian. Jack Baltz’s only pass was incomplete.
“Brady threw the ball really well. He’s running better than he ever has. After knee surgery, he looks faster to me,” Spack said. “No. 14 (Waring) played well, and I thought No. 17 (Morris) played well.
"He (Waring) is going to be a really good player. I was hoping he would be a linebacker, but I don’t think we can move him. He's a big, strong runner, and he's got a strong arm.”
Lombardi paced the receivers with five catches for 86 yards. Kacper Rutkiewicz hauled in three for 43 yards, Juhl two for 75 and Jalen Carr two for 35. Rashad Lampkin led the rushers with 18 yards on six attempts.
ISU opens the season Feb. 20 at Northern Iowa.
"This team is game ready today," said Spack. That's the good news."
