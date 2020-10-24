Watch now: Illinois State football concludes fall practices

Reid was the tackles leader with eight. Zeke Vandenburgh, Bellizzi and Wilhoit added six apiece.

“We have great coaches on defense. We’re going to trust them and trust the process and do everything we can to win,” Fehrmann said. “We’re all really close, and we’re going to trust each other. I love playing fast, and that’s how we do it.”

ISU quarterbacks combined to complete 23 of 41 passes for 320 yards. First stringer Brady Davis completed 6 of 12 for 67 yards, while Jefferson was 5 of 13 for 104 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown pass to Joey Lombardi during a two-minute drill.

“Bryce made a great play,” Spack said. “That’s the way he is. He extends plays with his feet, and he threw it over the top.”

“It was a successful spring as an offense,” said Jefferson. “I got a lot better and more confident.”

Quarterback Britton Morris led the second team offense to a nice drive against the defensive starters and was 5 of 8 for 56 yards.

True freshman Jackson Waring was 7 of 7 for 93 yards and a 59-yard touchdown connection to Seth Juhl, his high school teammate at Des Moines Christian. Jack Baltz’s only pass was incomplete.