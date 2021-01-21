 Skip to main content
Watch now: Illinois State football faces rugged spring schedule
Watch now: Illinois State football faces rugged spring schedule

NORMAL — The Missouri Valley Football Conference did Illinois State no favors when it reconfigured its spring schedule.

In changes sparked by Indiana State opting out of the spring season, the Redbirds will now travel to South Dakota State in place of playing the Sycamores as the MVFC released the schedule on Thursday.

That means No. 9-ranked ISU, according to the preseason national rankings of STATS, will travel to No. 1 North Dakota State, No. 3 Northern Iowa and No. 5 South Dakota State in an eight-game slate.

“You tell me if there is a tougher road schedule in America,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “It’s challenging, but that’s OK. It’s the Missouri Valley. We're not going to complain. We’re going to play football and develop our team.”

The Redbirds open on Feb. 20 at Missouri State before the first home game on Feb. 27 against South Dakota.

ISU then confronts a murderous March.

The Redbirds are at Northern Iowa on March 6, at North Dakota State on March 13 and at South Dakota State on March 27. The lone home game is March 20 with Western Illinois visiting Hancock Stadium.

“We will play anybody any time,” nose guard John Ridgeway said. “It doesn’t matter as long as we get to play football. That’s the only thing that matters.”

The regular season concludes with home games versus Southern Illinois on April 3 and new MVFC member North Dakota on April 10. The Valley has a built in open week to make up potential postponements on April 17 before the FCS playoffs begin on April 24.

While other Valley teams will play on Thursday, Friday or even Sunday, Spack is happy all of ISU’s game are on Saturdays.

“That’s good news,” he said. “There will be some consistency for our players.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

