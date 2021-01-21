Watch now: Illinois State football faces rugged spring schedule

NORMAL — The Missouri Valley Football Conference did Illinois State no favors when it reconfigured its spring schedule.

In changes sparked by Indiana State opting out of the spring season, the Redbirds will now travel to South Dakota State in place of playing the Sycamores as the MVFC released the schedule on Thursday.

That means No. 9-ranked ISU, according to the preseason national rankings of STATS, will travel to No. 1 North Dakota State, No. 3 Northern Iowa and No. 5 South Dakota State in an eight-game slate.

“You tell me if there is a tougher road schedule in America,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “It’s challenging, but that’s OK. It’s the Missouri Valley. We're not going to complain. We’re going to play football and develop our team.”

The Redbirds open on Feb. 20 at Missouri State before the first home game on Feb. 27 against South Dakota.