Watch now: Illinois State football falls to 22nd in national rankings
Watch now: Illinois State football falls to 22nd in national rankings

NORMAL — A 20-10 loss to Northern Iowa sent the Illinois State football team down seven sports in the Stats Perform FCS top 25 on Monday.

The 0-2 Redbirds slipped from 15th to 22nd and are among seven Missouri Valley Football Conference teams in the top 25.

After No. 1 James Madison and No. 2 Weber State, the Valley tied a league record with five teams in the top 10.

North Dakota is up six rungs to third after defeating then-No. 20 South Dakota. Despite topping ISU, Northern Iowa fell one spot to fourth, North Dakota State is fifth, South Dakota State eighth and Southern Illinois tied for 10th.

ISU faces North Dakota State on Saturday in Fargo, N.D. in a 2:30 p.m. game at the Fargodome.

South Dakota is ranked 21st.

