Watch now: Illinois State football grinding through bitterly cold conditions

NORMAL — The Missouri Valley Football Conference schedule isn’t waiting for below average temperatures to abate in Central Illinois.
And the Illinois State football team isn’t waiting on warmer weather to prepare for the Feb. 20 season opener at Missouri State.
“It’s pretty cold, you know that,” ISU coach Brock Spack said Thursday. “We’re doing the best we can. It hasn’t been easy.”
Sun is out but wind is cold at Illinois State scrimmage. Understandably, video of personnel groupings not allowed. pic.twitter.com/JuNqmA6IkM— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) February 5, 2021
The Redbirds have been granted permission by the MVFC to hold non-contact walkthroughs inside Horton Field House that do not count as regular practices.
Because of other ISU teams using Horton, the Redbirds begin at 5:30 a.m.
“We run (pass) routes but we have to be careful,” said Spack. “The tartan surface is not meant to change direction on. And we do walkthroughs on special teams."
ISU then ventures outside for about an hour in the afternoon.
“When we go outside we’re ready to go,” the ISU coach said. “It’s very quick. We go against each other (in full team situations) quite a bit.”
Spack is grateful the Redbirds completed the portion of training camp with the most live scrimmaging last Friday. The team began more specific preparations for Missouri State this week.
The passing game is of the most concern to Spack.
“I worry mostly about the passing game and getting up to speed quickly,” he said. “The passing game is always behind early in the season, and it’s very difficult to throw the football as you can imagine right now.”’
According to Spack, sophomore Bryce Jefferson has solidified his hold on the starting quarterback position. True freshman Jackson Waring and redshirt freshman Britton Morris are in a tight battle for the No. 2 spot.
Spack is hopeful receiver Andrew Edgar, who has been limited in practice while recovering from offseason knee surgery, will be in the lineup on Feb. 20. Edgar caught 44 passes in 2018 and battled injuries in 2019.
“He’s working on 11-on-11 stuff now,” Spack said. “He’s day to day, week to week. We’ll see how he’s developing. He will let us know when he’s ready to play.”
ISU has more players involved in meaningful team drills than in the past leading up to a season to prepare for a strenuous 2021 that will include eight spring games and 11 in the fall with possibly more in the FCS playoffs.
“Any player on our team is getting reps right now,” he said. “That’s going to happen all spring. We have to have guys ready.”
The good news for the Redbirds? The forecast high temperature for Springfield, Mo., on Feb. 20 is a balmy 40 degrees.
