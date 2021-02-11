Watch now: Illinois State football grinding through bitterly cold conditions

“When we go outside we’re ready to go,” the ISU coach said. “It’s very quick. We go against each other (in full team situations) quite a bit.”

Spack is grateful the Redbirds completed the portion of training camp with the most live scrimmaging last Friday. The team began more specific preparations for Missouri State this week.

The passing game is of the most concern to Spack.

“I worry mostly about the passing game and getting up to speed quickly,” he said. “The passing game is always behind early in the season, and it’s very difficult to throw the football as you can imagine right now.”’

According to Spack, sophomore Bryce Jefferson has solidified his hold on the starting quarterback position. True freshman Jackson Waring and redshirt freshman Britton Morris are in a tight battle for the No. 2 spot.

Spack is hopeful receiver Andrew Edgar, who has been limited in practice while recovering from offseason knee surgery, will be in the lineup on Feb. 20. Edgar caught 44 passes in 2018 and battled injuries in 2019.

“He’s working on 11-on-11 stuff now,” Spack said. “He’s day to day, week to week. We’ll see how he’s developing. He will let us know when he’s ready to play.”