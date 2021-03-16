Watch now: Illinois State football grinds on while battling numbers issues

NORMAL — An unofficial tally counted 27 Illinois State football players who could have played for the Redbirds in the normal fall season who are not presently available to the team for a wide variety of reasons.
When presented with that number, ISU coach Brock Spack did not dispute it.
As his Redbirds search for their first win of the winter/spring season Saturday in an 11 a.m. home game against Western Illinois, Spack is worried about the well being of his squad.
“I’m concerned. I have concerns about our health more than anything else,” Spack said Tuesday. “Coming into the fall I thought we had one of the best teams since I’ve been here.
"But we had a lot of seniors and really good players who decided to go play somewhere else in the fall or get ready for the (NFL) draft or some guys who were graduating in December and wanted to move on with life.”
ISU is 0-3 for the first time since 2001 after a 21-13 loss to North Dakota State last Saturday in Fargo. A major reason has been a damaging amount of turnovers, but another factor is clearly depth.
“I thought depth wise we could hold up as long as we didn’t have any injuries,” said Spack. “But that’s been a real problem. Injuries, we’ve had them throughout the team. The defensive line has been decimated from injury.”
The Redbirds lost defensive linemen Jason Lewan and Jude Okolo on the same play against Northern Iowa on March 6. True freshman defensive lineman D’Marco Cross also is sidelined with a knee injury.
“It’s week to week right now. We’ll just worry about Western Illinois and maybe reassess after the weekend,” said Spack. “We’ll try to lock in on Western and do the best we can with what we have. I would be less than honest if I said I wasn’t concerned.”
The ISU coach mentioned the opportunity for young players to see action as a positive, but even then how will the wear and tear affect them when the Redbirds begin training for the usual fall season in early August.
Spack said a worry shared by Missouri Valley Football Conference coaches is “we don’t want to screw up the fall with what we do in the spring. I’m starting to get a little nervous about that on our end.
"It’s a very weird scenario we’re in. No coach has been through this. Should we be playing in the spring? Should we not play in the spring? Maybe that wasn’t the best thing.”
The current schedule has already cost the Redbirds the services of Lewan for the fall. His foot injury will not allow him to return to action until 2022.
And while players transferring from ISU has hurt, Spack has not been able to replenish his roster with transfers.
Ex-Minnesota defensive lineman Noah Hickcox and former Notre Dame wide receiver Micah Jones will not be eligible to play for the Redbirds until the fall because they saw action in 2020 for their former teams.
“The rules state a transfer can’t play in the fall and spring,” Spack said. “You ask yourself why the NCAA made that rule, and it’s because it’s too close. But you’re asking our guys to do that now in the spring and fall."
According to Spack, ISU’s lack of defensive depth was most glaring on the NDSU fourth-quarter touchdown drive after the Redbirds pulled within 14-13. Spack said 10 of ISU’s 17 missed tackles for the game came during that drive.
“It was total fatigue. It’s not from a lack of conditioning. It’s a lack of depth, a lack of players,” said Spack. “We’re basically playing with four or five defensive linemen and one kid’s got a bad knee. When John (Ridgeway) wanted to come out in that situation, you know they were tired.”
Pro Day: ISU’s Pro Day will be Wednesday at Hancock Stadium. Former Redbirds Romeo McKnight, Brady Davis, Christian Uphoff and Aaron Mends will work out for NFL scouts.
The event is closed to the general public.
Current Redbird offensive tackle Drew Himmelman will be measured by scouts but won’t participate in the typical Pro Day drills because he has not been specifically training for them.
Scouts are expected to stick around to watch Himmelman in ISU’s afternoon practice.
“He’s not coming back in the fall,” said Spack. “This spring is the end of his career here. He’s been awesome for us, a great kid.”
Ojuri back in Fargo: ISU running backs coach Sam Ojuri returned to the Fargodome for last Saturday’s game. He was the leading rusher in 2011, ’12 and ’13 for national championship North Dakota State teams and ran for 3,594 yards and 33 touchdowns with the Bison.
“There were a lot of mixed emotions. It was pretty cool to be back,” said Ojuri. “I was kind of fired up to beat those guys. We really came close. I’m proud how we played, but it would have nice to get the W.”
Ojuri did not feel the urge to don shoulder pads and take the field.
“Those days are past me,” he said. “I use my experience and try to pass it on.”
Randy Reinhardt's favorite stories from 2020
Roanoke-Benson guard Jack Weber (25) is mobbed by teammates after the Rockets defeated Chicago Fenger, 45-43, during their Class 1A super-sect…
Roanoke-Benson claimed the Class 1A super-sectional championship at Redbird Arena in dramatic fashion.
Former Illinois State football coach Denver Johnson and his daughters endured a lengthy ordeal leading to the death of their wife and mother Danita.
Lexi Wallen made huge play after huge play to help the Illinois State women defeat Loyola.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt