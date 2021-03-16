Watch now: Illinois State football grinds on while battling numbers issues

The Redbirds lost defensive linemen Jason Lewan and Jude Okolo on the same play against Northern Iowa on March 6. True freshman defensive lineman D’Marco Cross also is sidelined with a knee injury.

“It’s week to week right now. We’ll just worry about Western Illinois and maybe reassess after the weekend,” said Spack. “We’ll try to lock in on Western and do the best we can with what we have. I would be less than honest if I said I wasn’t concerned.”

The ISU coach mentioned the opportunity for young players to see action as a positive, but even then how will the wear and tear affect them when the Redbirds begin training for the usual fall season in early August.

Spack said a worry shared by Missouri Valley Football Conference coaches is “we don’t want to screw up the fall with what we do in the spring. I’m starting to get a little nervous about that on our end.

"It’s a very weird scenario we’re in. No coach has been through this. Should we be playing in the spring? Should we not play in the spring? Maybe that wasn’t the best thing.”

The current schedule has already cost the Redbirds the services of Lewan for the fall. His foot injury will not allow him to return to action until 2022.

