Watch now: Illinois State football holds chilly scrimmage

NORMAL — It was cold Friday at Hancock Stadium, 25 degrees and a wind chill of 10.
With a forecast for even chillier conditions on Saturday, the Illinois State football team went outside for an intrasquad scrimmage.
“I don’t think we had much of a choice if we wanted to go 11 on 11,” Redbirds coach Brock Spack said. “Tomorrow we thought it would be too cold, but it was pretty cold today.”
Sun is out but wind is cold at Illinois State scrimmage. Understandably, video of personnel groupings not allowed. pic.twitter.com/JuNqmA6IkM— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) February 5, 2021
ISU will wrap up training camp with a light workout Saturday and begin preparations for the Feb. 20 season opener at Missouri State next week.
“I thought there were a lot of good things again today,” said Spack. “It was pretty crisp. Contact was good. Kids played hard.”
Sophomore linebacker Damien Jackson led the defense with seven tackles, a sack and three tackles for loss.
“Damien’s played very well. I’ve very proud of him,” Spack said. “He’s got a great motor. He’s really played hard and advanced his game. He’s going to be a real good pass rusher.”
Dillon Gearhart, Dalton Tevis and Kenton Wilhoit also had sacks, while Gearhart and Zeke Vandenburgh grabbed interceptions. Gearhart’s pick came after a crunching hit by Trenton Hatfield popped the football into his arms.
Still sorting out its tailback picture, ISU gave Kevin Brown (six carries for 38 yards), Rashad Lampkin (8 for 32) and Melvin Pettis (6 for 30) most of the work.
“Kevin’s been banged up with an ankle injury. He’s much better now,” said Spack. “We gave him an opportunity to compete for a job and he looked pretty good.”
Nigel White and Pha’leak Brown also are in the mix for carries.
“Putting them in order has been difficult because they are all doing well,” the ISU coach said. “We think we’ve got five really good backs. We’ll have to make a decision on who the top four are because traveling five (for road games) would be tough.”
Projected starting quarterback Bryce Jefferson completed 4 of 9 for 23 yards, Jackson Waring was 5 of 8 for 48 yards and Britton Morris 4 of 7 for 38 yards.
“I feel bad for the quarterbacks,” said Spack. “It was very difficult to throw the ball.”
Working from the 25-yard line in an overtime scenario, Jefferson was intercepted by Vandenburgh on the first play on a toss Spack said “slipped out of his hands. It was hard to grip the ball.”
Waring converted a third-and-7 with a 12-yard scramble, and the second team scored on a 2-yard surge by fullback Tyler Pennington.
On the first unit’s second chance, Jefferson tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Lampkin.
True freshman TreShawn Watson topped the receivers with four catches for 41 yards. Another true freshman, tight end Javon Charles, had two receptions for 19 yards.
