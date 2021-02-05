Watch now: Illinois State football holds chilly scrimmage

Still sorting out its tailback picture, ISU gave Kevin Brown (six carries for 38 yards), Rashad Lampkin (8 for 32) and Melvin Pettis (6 for 30) most of the work.

“Kevin’s been banged up with an ankle injury. He’s much better now,” said Spack. “We gave him an opportunity to compete for a job and he looked pretty good.”

Nigel White and Pha’leak Brown also are in the mix for carries.

“Putting them in order has been difficult because they are all doing well,” the ISU coach said. “We think we’ve got five really good backs. We’ll have to make a decision on who the top four are because traveling five (for road games) would be tough.”

Projected starting quarterback Bryce Jefferson completed 4 of 9 for 23 yards, Jackson Waring was 5 of 8 for 48 yards and Britton Morris 4 of 7 for 38 yards.

“I feel bad for the quarterbacks,” said Spack. “It was very difficult to throw the ball.”