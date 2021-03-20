Watch now: Illinois State football holds halftime lead over Western Illinois

NORMAL — Illinois State leads Western Illinois, 14-3, at halftime Saturday in Missouri Valley Football Conference action at Hancock Stadium.
ISU drove 52 yards on 10 plays for the game's first touchdown, a 1-yard plunge by Pha'leak Brown.
Western reached the scoreboard on a 53-yard Mason Laramie field goal at the 14:46 mark of the second quarter.
A 58-yard pass from Bryce Jefferson to Taylor Grimes set up ISU's second touchdown.
On second-and-goal, Jefferson found tight end Tanner Taula with a 2-yard scoring toss 12:36 before halftime.
This story will be updated
