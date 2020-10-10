Watch now: Illinois State football holds intrasquad scrimmage

NORMAL – As established players Jeff Proctor, Jason Lewan and Zeke Vandenburgh watched from the sideline Saturday because of minor injuries, additional snaps opened up for younger players Saturday during Illinois State’s intrasquad scrimmage at Hancock Stadium.
Redshirt freshman tailback Nigel White topped all rushers with 42 yards on six carries.
“Nigel is really fast, south Florida fast,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “He’s got another gear we haven’t seen around here at running back maybe since Marshaun (Coprich). He can put his foot in the ground and get vertical real quick.”
Moving up to the first-team defense in place of Lewan and Vandenburgh are lineman Jude Okolo and linebacker Jeremiah Jordan. Both are redshirt freshmen.
“Jude is a big dude who can move,” said Spack. “Both those guys have improved quite a bit. They are getting better and they will have to. They’re going to be called upon in the spring season, and they’re going to have to be ready.”
Jordan graduated high school early and enrolled at ISU for the spring 2019 semester.
“That really helps him now. He’s made a big jump.” Spack said. “He was a safety in high school who is learning how to play linebacker. He’s doing real well.”
Brock Spack on Saturday's Illinois State scrimmage. pic.twitter.com/jo0Wi8DoIH— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) October 10, 2020
Second-team linebackers Jacob Bellizzi and Cade Campos led all tacklers with nine and eight, respectively. Brandon Simon added five tackles and joined Campos with two sacks.
Chipping in one sack apiece were Max Sobkowicz, Braden Price, Dillon Gearhart, Dalton Tevis, Shanon Reid and Charles Woods.
Woods intercepted quarterback Brady Davis on an early drive and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown.
“Brady probably scored on the scramble, but we blew it dead,” said Spack. “The next play he threw an interception. He knew he was a little late on the throw.”
Davis completed 8 of 17 passes for 112 yards, while Bryce Jefferson was 6 of 18 for 49 yards and Britton Morris 2 of 5 for 22 yards.
Taylor Grimes and Austin Nagel each had three receptions, Grimes for 46 yards and Nagel for 40.
“I think we’re on the right path. We’re trying to get the ball in our playmakers’ hands a little quicker, and I think it will work out for us,” Nagel said. “Brady and Bryce are two great quarterbacks. They will both get their chances.”
Nagel said it is strange to be preparing for a Feb. 20 season opener when the Redbirds would ordinarily be in the middle of their fall schedule.
“Definitely we think about that. The difference is we’re not going through practice with who we have next, who we are game planning for,” said the junior receiver. “I still think it’s really good what we’re doing right now. Everybody is having fun out there.”
Spack believes the ISU offense needs to improve its efficiency inside the 20-yard line.
“We have to prove it in the red zone. We scrimmaged it live on Thursday, and we were not very sharp there again today,” the ISU coach said. “It’s typical for this time of year, but we have to get better.”
Other ISU touchdowns scored Saturday came on a 6-yard run by quarterback Jack Baltz and a 10-yard pass from Britton Morris to Brett Spaulding.
Field goals were converted of 34 and 22 yards by Aidan Bresnahan, 27 yards twice by JT Bohlken and 37 yards by true freshman Adam Saul.
Spack said the place-kicking competition is presently “Bresnahan and then Saul. They’ve been doing really well, but today they weren’t as consistent. I think we’re fine there. JT is a really good athlete, and he could do it. We would rather have him stick with punting.”
According to Spack, the Redbirds are looking at their team for the February season opener right now. Anyone who transfers in for the spring semester in January or high school players who enroll early are not eligible to play until the fall 2021 schedule.
“This is our team,” Spack said. “This is it.”
