Watch now: Illinois State football holds intrasquad scrimmage

“I think we’re on the right path. We’re trying to get the ball in our playmakers’ hands a little quicker, and I think it will work out for us,” Nagel said. “Brady and Bryce are two great quarterbacks. They will both get their chances.”

Nagel said it is strange to be preparing for a Feb. 20 season opener when the Redbirds would ordinarily be in the middle of their fall schedule.

“Definitely we think about that. The difference is we’re not going through practice with who we have next, who we are game planning for,” said the junior receiver. “I still think it’s really good what we’re doing right now. Everybody is having fun out there.”

Spack believes the ISU offense needs to improve its efficiency inside the 20-yard line.

“We have to prove it in the red zone. We scrimmaged it live on Thursday, and we were not very sharp there again today,” the ISU coach said. “It’s typical for this time of year, but we have to get better.”

Other ISU touchdowns scored Saturday came on a 6-yard run by quarterback Jack Baltz and a 10-yard pass from Britton Morris to Brett Spaulding.

Field goals were converted of 34 and 22 yards by Aidan Bresnahan, 27 yards twice by JT Bohlken and 37 yards by true freshman Adam Saul.