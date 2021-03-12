Watch now: Illinois State football in search of first victory against powerful North Dakota State

FARGO, N.D. — As further evidence that the 2021 winter/spring college football season has been ripe with unusual occurrences, Illinois State is 0-2.
The Redbirds had not lost their first two games since 2013.
“Obviously, that’s not sitting well with any of us,” senior cornerback Jarrell Jackson said. “We usually start the season off really strong.”
Because the Missouri Valley Football Conference season was delayed from its usual fall schedule, there have been no nonconference contests to prepare for Valley action.
After falling to South Dakota (27-20) and Northern Iowa (20-10), the No. 22-ranked Redbirds take on three-time defending FCS national champion North Dakota State in a 2:30 kickoff Saturday at the Fargodome.
“It’s a good opportunity this weekend going up to Fargo. If we get a win, we show our record is not how good we are,” Jackson said. “I think we match up pretty well with them. We’re both competitive ballclubs. It will be a really physical, mental game.”
The No. 5 Bison have won 30 consecutive home games.
“It’s hard right now with the schedule we have. Conference play is very difficult,” said ISU coach Brock Spack. “We’re in good spirits. That’s not an issue right now. We’re trying to get some of our inexperienced players up to speed as fast as we can.”
Already thin on the defensive line entering the revised schedule, the Redbirds lost Jason Lewan and Jude Okolo to injuries at Northern Iowa. Lewan’s foot injury will sideline him until 2022.
“We’re all competitive. When you play a football game, you want to win,” Spack said. “We put each other at risk every Saturday. Eight games is quite a bit and then play a full season in the fall. If you stay healthy, you’re gaining a lot of experience. But there is a risk/reward factor in there also.
“I wrestle with that every morning when I get up. How to prepare for a game in the spring and think for the future. It’s been very stressful to do that as a coach. It’s brutal.”
According to Spack, the Redbirds have to reach deep into their roster because of injuries and the large number of scheduled games in 2021. That may include true freshman Jackson Waring seeing the field at quarterback in place of starter Bryce Jefferson at times.
“We need to get some of our back up guys some game snaps to see where we’re at,” said the ISU coach. “Not because of a guy playing poorly, but we need to take some reps off guys. We’ll try to do a better job of that. Whether Waring gets snaps or not, we’ll see.”
The Bison have not been immune to challenges.
NDSU saw its 39-game winning streak halted with a startling 38-14 Southern Illinois win in Carbondale on Feb. 27.
Counting a fall win over Central Arkansas that served as a showcase for NFL Draft prospects quarterback Trey Lance and offensive lineman Dillon Radunz, the Bison are 3-1 and 2-1 in the Valley.
The last two weeks, NDSU has handled Youngstown State (25-7) and Missouri State (25-0).
“For us to go on the road and get a shutout was a step in the right direction,” Bison coach Matt Entz said. “We had over 40 players play 10-plus snaps. I was impressed with some of the backups, the energy they played with.”
Zeb Noland has replaced Lance at quarterback and completed 32 of 57 passes for 368 yards and three interceptions in three games.
“Their quarterback is a little different than Trey,” said Spack. “But he moves well and throws well on the run.”
Jalen Bussey led the Bison rushing attack against Missouri State with 98 yards on 10 carries. Dominic Gonnella and Kobe Johnson also are ballcarrying threats.
Linebackers Jackson Hankey and James Kaczor spearhead the defense with 35 and 34 tackles, respectively.
“Where they are the same is their defense,” Spack said. “They are playing very hard and very physical. You can tell the players believe in it.”
Jefferson has completed 28 of 60 for 349 yards with four interceptions. He was the ISU quarterback in 2019 when the Redbirds lost 9-3 in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs. He has rushed for 123 yards with tailback Pha’leak Brown at 128.
‘’I think they’re more comfortable letting him make some throws now. It seems like he avoids pressure, rolls out the back door and avoids the front door. He seldom steps up in the pocket,” said Entz. “He’s a huge threat in the scramble game and the issues he creates. Against Northern Iowa, he was the leading rusher but it was very little on a designed quarterback run.”
Entz is happy knowing former Redbird All-American tailback James Robinson is now in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“You knew where the ball was going to go and you held your breath. You knew he could break a big one,” said the Bison coach. “They still have really good backs. I’m always impressed with them offensive line wise. They are traditionally one of the more physical teams in the league.”
