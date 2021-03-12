Watch now: Illinois State football in search of first victory against powerful North Dakota State

“It’s a good opportunity this weekend going up to Fargo. If we get a win, we show our record is not how good we are,” Jackson said. “I think we match up pretty well with them. We’re both competitive ballclubs. It will be a really physical, mental game.”

The No. 5 Bison have won 30 consecutive home games.

“It’s hard right now with the schedule we have. Conference play is very difficult,” said ISU coach Brock Spack. “We’re in good spirits. That’s not an issue right now. We’re trying to get some of our inexperienced players up to speed as fast as we can.”

Already thin on the defensive line entering the revised schedule, the Redbirds lost Jason Lewan and Jude Okolo to injuries at Northern Iowa. Lewan’s foot injury will sideline him until 2022.

“We’re all competitive. When you play a football game, you want to win,” Spack said. “We put each other at risk every Saturday. Eight games is quite a bit and then play a full season in the fall. If you stay healthy, you’re gaining a lot of experience. But there is a risk/reward factor in there also.

“I wrestle with that every morning when I get up. How to prepare for a game in the spring and think for the future. It’s been very stressful to do that as a coach. It’s brutal.”