Watch now: Illinois State football kicks off 'spring' practice

NORMAL — In open defiance of the calendar, the Illinois State football team is springing into spring.
Spring practice, that is.
While spring drills typically begin in late March and conclude in April, ISU’s spring schedule was canceled because of the pandemic.
The Redbirds began their 15-practice “spring” session on Tuesday at Hancock Stadium.
“We’ll do exactly what we do in spring. The first two practices are no pads,” Spack said. “It’s a restart.”
ISU will practice Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday until Oct. 24. No media or fans are allowed at practices.
“We want to establish an identity on offense,” Spack said. “We had one at the end of the season.”
That identity leaned heavily on tailback James Robinson, who is now starting in the NFL for the Jacksonville Jaguars. And, starting quarterback Brady Davis missed all three FCS playoff games with a knee injury.
“We want to open up our passing game a little bit. We want to be a quick strike team,” said the ISU coach. “We should be a lot better there. Our injury situation is better. We have a lot of young receivers — different types of receivers — and we’re pretty excited about that.”
Davis is glad to be back on the field with a target date of February for starting his final college season.
“We’ll take that at this point, but I would love to be playing a season (now),” Davis said. “We’re back out there throwing the ball around and people are smiling, for sure.”
While ISU has yet to announce its spring schedule, the eight-game slate will begin on Feb. 20.
“It gives you something to look forward to and prepare for,” said Davis. “May 15, Coach keeps talking about that (the new date for the FCS national championship game). It’s good to have that light at the end of the tunnel.”
According to Spack, one benefit of the delayed season is additional practice time. Incoming freshmen will have the fall and the entire preseason training camp before the first game.
“The same team that is going to play in the spring is here. That’s unusual,” he said. “Through weight training and conditioning, we should be able to get these guys where they need to be. A guy or two may come to the front and help us.”
Missouri Valley Football Conference members North Dakota State, Southern Illinois and Missouri State are playing one or more nonconference games this fall. The Redbirds will not be following suit.
ISU considered holding its annual Mid America Classic game with Eastern Illinois in the fall, but both schools decided against making all the necessary preparations for only one contest.
“Our guys didn’t have any stomach for that,” said Spack. “We’ll get the team ready for the season and the spring.”
MVFC teams will play an eight-game schedule over a nine-week span beginning in February and ending in April. The trimmed-to-16-teams FCS playoffs begin April 24.
ISU will play the same eight conference teams on the fall schedule, which means the Redbirds will not face South Dakota State and Youngstown State.
Home games will see Western Illinois, Southern Illinois, North Dakota and South Dakota come to Normal. ISU will travel to North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, Indiana State and Missouri State.
The Valley is not expected to follow the same order of games previously scheduled and will place an emphasis on playing early season contests in domed stadiums or warmer climates.
