Watch now: Illinois State football kicks off 'spring' practice

“We want to open up our passing game a little bit. We want to be a quick strike team,” said the ISU coach. “We should be a lot better there. Our injury situation is better. We have a lot of young receivers — different types of receivers — and we’re pretty excited about that.”

Davis is glad to be back on the field with a target date of February for starting his final college season.

“We’ll take that at this point, but I would love to be playing a season (now),” Davis said. “We’re back out there throwing the ball around and people are smiling, for sure.”

While ISU has yet to announce its spring schedule, the eight-game slate will begin on Feb. 20.

“It gives you something to look forward to and prepare for,” said Davis. “May 15, Coach keeps talking about that (the new date for the FCS national championship game). It’s good to have that light at the end of the tunnel.”

According to Spack, one benefit of the delayed season is additional practice time. Incoming freshmen will have the fall and the entire preseason training camp before the first game.