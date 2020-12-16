Watch now: Illinois State football lands 20 recruits on Signing Day

NORMAL — Early aggressiveness proved critical for the Illinois State football team, which announced a Signing Day class of 20 high school football recruits on Wednesday.

The Redbirds signed 18 to national letters of intent and two more to preferred walk-on agreements on the first day of the initial signing period.

None of the players who signed were able to take official visits to campus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing both recruits and coaches to resort to unconventional methods to become acquainted and pass along relevant information.

“We had to be creative with how we recruited this group due to the pandemic,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “Our staff did a great job. We spent a lot of time in March and April recruiting because we didn’t have spring football. We are extremely happy with where we are at and think we have a great group of student-athletes and young men joining our program.”

The Redbirds brought aboard 13 offensive players, five on defense, one “athlete” and one punter-kicker.