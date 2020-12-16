Watch now: Illinois State football lands 20 recruits on Signing Day

NORMAL — Early aggressiveness proved critical for the Illinois State football team, which announced a Signing Day class of 20 high school football recruits on Wednesday.
The Redbirds signed 18 to national letters of intent and two more to preferred walk-on agreements on the first day of the initial signing period.
None of the players who signed were able to take official visits to campus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing both recruits and coaches to resort to unconventional methods to become acquainted and pass along relevant information.
“We had to be creative with how we recruited this group due to the pandemic,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “Our staff did a great job. We spent a lot of time in March and April recruiting because we didn’t have spring football. We are extremely happy with where we are at and think we have a great group of student-athletes and young men joining our program.”
The Redbirds brought aboard 13 offensive players, five on defense, one “athlete” and one punter-kicker.
ISU supplemented its skill position inventory with a highly productive foursome of two tailbacks in Sean Allen of Homewood-Flossmoor and Wenkers Wright of Floyds Knobs, Ind., and two quarterbacks in Tommy Rittenhouse of Wheaton St. Francis and Timothy Dorsey of Olathe, Kan.
The 5-foot-10, 200-pound Allen set a school record with 2,082 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns in 2019. At 6-1, 185 pounds, Wright amassed 4,197 career rushing yards and 51 touchdowns.
“Allen is a really good player from a very good program. We got into that school last year with Lavoise (Deontae McCoy),” Spack said. “He’s really athletic, he can change directions, he can catch the ball. He can do a lot of things.
“Wenkers is a long guy who runs well. He’s a track guy and a very good student. He’s an excellent running back. He could be a great safety if he wanted to be.”
Rittenhouse passed for 1,967 yards and rushed for 493 as a junior and was named the Metro Suburban Conference Offensive Most Valuable Player. He accounted for a total of 53 touchdowns (passing and rushing) his sophomore and junior years.
“Tommy is not the tallest cat (5-11), but he’s a really strong competitor,” said Spack. “He had some really nice workouts and he’s got a very good arm.”
Little Offseason Work @SFHSFBWheaton pic.twitter.com/97vp0nK4NL— Tommy Rittenhouse (@TommyRitt) April 26, 2020
Dorsey guided Bishop Miege High School to a sixth consecutive Kansas state championship by throwing for 2,261 yards and rushing for over 400. He passed for 3,206 yards as a junior and totaled 68 TD passes over his final two prep seasons.
“Dorsey is a little bigger guy (6-0). He runs more to throw than he runs to run,” Spack said. “He reminds of the Seattle quarterback (Russell Wilson). That’s what he looks like on tape.”
Scotty Presson of Illinois powerhouse East St. Louis is 6-3, 240 pounds and signed as a fullback. Presson played his first three seasons at Trinity Catholic in St. Louis.
“He could be a linebacker or defensive end, but he’s a really active fullback,” said Spack.
Offensive linemen signed were Carter DeGraaf of state champion Center Grove in Indiana, Aidan Kinnaird of Texas powerhouse Austin Westlake, Arlington Heights Hersey’s Ryan Gudaitis and Chicago St. Rita’s Boden Turner.
DeGraaf (6-6, 310) and Kinnaird (6-5, 320) arrive with college size. Gudaitis is the younger brother of Illinois Wesleyan pitcher Quinn Gudaitis. Turner and Gudaitis are both 6-4, 260.
Nick Kessler is a 6-6, 230-pound tight end from Marysville, Ohio.
Honored to be a REDBIRD!!— Nick Kessler (@NickKessler9) December 16, 2020
Thank you Coach Spack, Coach Etheridge, Coach Irvin @Coach_Spack @Coach_Etheridge @Coach_CJIrvin #Goredbirds pic.twitter.com/h6whrQiuxq
Wide receiver J’Kalon Carter of Aubrey, Texas, caught 54 passes for 833 yards and 10 touchdown as a senior at Braswell High School and was ranked the top receiver in his district.
Back at it again!! Preciate @SkysTheLimitWR for the work this morning..we just keep workin 6 days away ❤️🤝 pic.twitter.com/XXfrrKBjNs— J K A L O N “JK” C A R T E R (@Jkalon2Carter) September 19, 2020
Kicker-punter Ian Wagner of O’Fallon could have an early impact on the Redbirds. The 6-2, 210-pounder is listed as the No. 26 kicker and the No. 24 punter in the nation by Kohl’s Kicking.
“Ian’s got a big-time leg. The summer (in 2019) he came to our kicking camp he was really impressive,” Spack said. “He looks like he could play another position because of his stature. He could do either (kick or punt).”
2 in a row from 60, gotta love a good midwest wind at your back!! pic.twitter.com/nh4IxfnoOd— Ian Wagner (@lilwags24) November 10, 2020
ISU landed a pair of productive linebackers in Reese Edwards of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Bobby Babcock of Hobart, Ind. The 6-3, 215-pound Edwards led the Central State Eight Conference in tackles as a sophomore and junior. At 6-0, 230, Babcock totaled 176 tackles, 24 sacks and 77 tackles for loss over his final two prep seasons.
“They both could play inside or outside,” said Spack. “Those are the kind of guys we want.”
In the secondary, ISU signed Lake Zurich’s Jack Dwyer, Cameron Nelson of Kimball High School in Dallas and Cam Wilson of Cedar Hill, Texas.
A sprinter in track, Jeff Bowens Jr. of Southfield, Mich., could be a slot receiver or cornerback, according to Spack. “It’s great to get back into Michigan,” said the Redbird coach.
Somebody come pick em up😂 pic.twitter.com/NUGRFWqdM9— Jeff Bowens💨 (@JeffBowensJr) October 11, 2020
Added as preferred walk-ons were offensive lineman Ryan Heffelfinger of Sterling and Hononegah tight end Jarrett Strate-Lutzow.
Angie Vallejo is pulled down by unidentified Illinois State tackler
Ask a Pro
Bates Hooked for Tackle
Captured Redbird
College bound
Coming through
Forcing mistakes
Illinois State University's John Rahn
Making a point
Optimism for future teams
Redbird Stopped
Redbirds' Deep Defenders
Redbirds, Get Their Kicks
Spectator
These coaches will guide ISU football team this season
These Redbirds will pump you up
You'll Hear it Today on WJBC
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!