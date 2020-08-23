Watch now: Illinois State football lands 6 more recruiting commitments

The 6-foot, 168-pound Carter caught 46 passes for 540 yards as a junior at Braswell High School. He has been timed at 4.47 seconds in the 40-yard dash and believes he also could contribute as a defensive back.

“I definitely think I have decent hands and great route running and getting off the line in press (coverage),” said Carter. “The biggest thing I need to work on is getting bigger and stronger.”

The 6-0, 180-pound Nelson attends Kimball High School in Dallas and had scholarship offers from Kansas and Utah State.

Dorsey and Rittenhouse both chose ISU over offers from several other Missouri Valley Football Conference programs.

The 6-0, 187-pound Dorsey completed nearly 62 percent of his passes as a junior to spark Bishop Miege to its sixth straight state championship. He passed for 3,026 yards, 45 touchdowns and six interceptions while earning All-State honors. He also rushed for 193 yards.

“Definitely my strong point is my arm strength and ability to throw the ball anywhere on the field,” Dorsey said. “When the rush is coming, I feel like I have good awareness with that. When I need to stay in, I can take a hit."