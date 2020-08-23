Watch now: Illinois State football lands 6 more recruiting commitments

If Ryan Gudaitis has a question about Illinois State or Bloomington-Normal, he has plenty of information sources.
Gudaitis’ offensive coordinator at Arlington Heights Hersey High School is former ISU safety Tom Nelson. His offensive line coach is another ex-Redbird, Chris Riley.
ISU wide receiver Kacper Rutkiewicz is a Hersey product. And, Gudaitis’ older brother, Quinn, is a pitcher for the Illinois Wesleyan baseball team.
“ISU has a great connection with our high school,” said Gudaitis, an offensive lineman who has committed to sign a national letter of intent with the Redbirds. "I like the town. It's not too far."
Also committing to ISU recently are kicker/punter Ian Wagner of O’Fallon, wide receiver J’Kalon Carter of Aubrey, Texas, Dallas receiver/defensive back Cam Nelson and quarterbacks Timothy Dorsey of Bishop Miege High School in Roelane Park, Kan., and Tommy Rittenhouse of Wheaton St. Francis.
The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Gudaitis comes from a tall family. His brother is 6-7, his father 6-6 and his mother 5-10. Gudaitis said the Redbirds are recruiting him as a tackle.
“They obviously have a great football program, and I really connected well with the coaches,” Gudaitis said of ISU.
Gudaitis believes run blocking is a strength. “I’m really good out of my stance,” he said. “I’m pretty good pulling as well.”
Wagner had a scholarship offer from Iowa as a punter but chose ISU for the opportunity to be a kicker, punter and receiver.
“My sister (Amy) has been at ISU for three years. Every time I go visit there people are nice,” said Wagner. “It feels like home.”
The 6-2, 180-pound Wagner is rated by Kohl’s Kicking as the No. 25 punter and No. 26 prep kicker in the nation.
New PR from 70 yards🌟good little wind from behind!! @Coach_Troyer @CoachSpringerST @HighBuena pic.twitter.com/fSGXgjlN46— Ian Wagner (@lilwags24) June 30, 2020
He averaged about 40 yards per punt and had a long field goal of 40 yards in 2019, while hitting 3 of 4 attempts.
“I would say from 45 yards I’m pretty much dead eye (accurate),” Wagner said of his field goal ability. “My longest in practice is 70. I have the power. I’ve got to be consistent.”
Carter and Nelson are part of ISU’s continued success recruiting Texas and specifically the Dallas area. Redbird running backs coach Khenon Hall is a Dallas native.
“That definitely made me feel more comfortable. I have a pretty good relationship with Coach Hall and Coach (Ghaali Muhammad-) Lankford,” Carter said. “I talked on the phone with Coach (head coach Brock) Spack. He made me feel like I could fit the program well.”
The 6-foot, 168-pound Carter caught 46 passes for 540 yards as a junior at Braswell High School. He has been timed at 4.47 seconds in the 40-yard dash and believes he also could contribute as a defensive back.
First time working with @SkysTheLimitWR Working on my craft AG2G @BengalLifestyle pic.twitter.com/mXN34VjpQO— J K A L O N “JK” C A R T E R (@Jkalon2Carter) May 27, 2020
“I definitely think I have decent hands and great route running and getting off the line in press (coverage),” said Carter. “The biggest thing I need to work on is getting bigger and stronger.”
The 6-0, 180-pound Nelson attends Kimball High School in Dallas and had scholarship offers from Kansas and Utah State.
July 3, 2020
Dorsey and Rittenhouse both chose ISU over offers from several other Missouri Valley Football Conference programs.
The 6-0, 187-pound Dorsey completed nearly 62 percent of his passes as a junior to spark Bishop Miege to its sixth straight state championship. He passed for 3,026 yards, 45 touchdowns and six interceptions while earning All-State honors. He also rushed for 193 yards.
“Definitely my strong point is my arm strength and ability to throw the ball anywhere on the field,” Dorsey said. “When the rush is coming, I feel like I have good awareness with that. When I need to stay in, I can take a hit."
Dorsey, whose high school is right across the Missouri River from Kansas City, said ISU “recruited me the hardest. I talked to Coach (offensive coordinator Kurt) Beathard at least once a week. I think I fit great in that offense.”
Rittenhouse also turned in a highly productive junior season while being named offensive Most Valuable Player of the Metro Suburban Conference. The 5-11, 175-pounder completed 132 of 219 passes (60.3 percent) for 1,967 yards, 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He added 493 rushing yards.
Little Offseason Work @SFHSFBWheaton pic.twitter.com/97vp0nK4NL— Tommy Rittenhouse (@TommyRitt) April 26, 2020
“A lot of people critique my size, but I don’t listen to that. I just play my game,” said Rittenhouse. “My sophomore year playing on varsity I didn’t attack the run game too much because I was pretty small. I put on good size going into my junior year.
“I got faster and stronger and more confident in my run game. The biggest thing about my game is extending plays.”
Rittenhouse has been to ISU three times and “fell in love with the atmosphere. It’s a winning program competing for a national championship.”
The six commitments bring the number of recruits confirmed by the Pantagraph who plan on playing at ISU to 16.
