Watch now: Illinois State football looks for ways to make fewer mistakes

Spack was pleased with how Jefferson handled the adversity both during the game and since.

“I never got the feeling he lost his composure,” said the ISU coach. “That’s one thing in ’19 I was really impressed with. He was very composed in the playoffs. He was not rattled in any situation. After the game, he wasn’t real happy but who would be? He’s put a lot into this. He’s a good kid.”

Spack admitted the Redbirds didn’t place a huge load on Jefferson’s shoulders in the 2019 FCS playoffs as the Redbird offense relied heavily on tailback James Robinson and the ISU defense was performing at an extremely high level.

Jefferson attempted a combined 26 passes in three playoff games – wins over Southeast Missouri and Central Arkansas and a loss to North Dakota State. He threw 33 against South Dakota.

“Bryce took care of the ball when we played in the playoffs so this was uncharacteristic of what he’s been doing,” Spack said. “Turnovers come in bunches and boy, they came in bunches Saturday. I’ve never seen that, and I hope I never see it again.”

Spack added there were no signs in practice the ISU offense would have trouble hanging on to the football.