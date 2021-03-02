Watch now: Illinois State football looks for ways to make fewer mistakes

NORMAL — Illinois State football coach Brock Spack insists one game will not change his opinion of sophomore quarterback Bryce Jefferson.
And Spack is confident one turnover-riddled game will not change Jefferson.
“He’s not going to let that define him. It won’t define Bryce’s season,” Spack said Tuesday of Jefferson’s four interceptions and two lost fumbles in a 27-20 season-opening loss to South Dakota last Saturday at Hancock Stadium. “Bryce knew the mistakes he made as soon as he made then. He was very alert to that. He knew coming into the office the next day he made some poor choices.”
The Redbirds motored to a 17-0 lead before committing turnovers on five consecutive possessions.
“The out cut to the field, that was one pass he didn’t have to throw,” Spack said of an interception with 45 seconds left in the first half that led to a game-tying Coyotes’ touchdown. “That was high risk, low reward. There were other options for throws that were open to him.”
Spack was pleased with how Jefferson handled the adversity both during the game and since.
“I never got the feeling he lost his composure,” said the ISU coach. “That’s one thing in ’19 I was really impressed with. He was very composed in the playoffs. He was not rattled in any situation. After the game, he wasn’t real happy but who would be? He’s put a lot into this. He’s a good kid.”
Spack admitted the Redbirds didn’t place a huge load on Jefferson’s shoulders in the 2019 FCS playoffs as the Redbird offense relied heavily on tailback James Robinson and the ISU defense was performing at an extremely high level.
Jefferson attempted a combined 26 passes in three playoff games – wins over Southeast Missouri and Central Arkansas and a loss to North Dakota State. He threw 33 against South Dakota.
“Bryce took care of the ball when we played in the playoffs so this was uncharacteristic of what he’s been doing,” Spack said. “Turnovers come in bunches and boy, they came in bunches Saturday. I’ve never seen that, and I hope I never see it again.”
Spack added there were no signs in practice the ISU offense would have trouble hanging on to the football.
“We had not shown that. We had the least amount of turnovers I can remember. I felt pretty good about that,” he said. “It’s understanding what you’re getting from the defense from a pressure standpoint and knowing what your options are. Sometimes the best option is to throw it into the stands.”
One of Jefferson’s interceptions was simply bad luck. A receiver fell down as Jefferson was throwing and a pass traveled directly to a defender.
There were considerable positive signs from the sophomore quarterback. Jefferson passed for 280 yards and connected downfield for gains of 50 or more yards three times. He also rushed for a net of 65 yards despite absorbing four sacks.
“We took the shackles off Bryce and let him throw it around, and we’ll continue to do that,” said Spack. “We were explosive offensively. We haven’t been that explosive the last couple years. To have a chance to win that game at the end with what happened was really amazing.”
ISU drove to the South Dakota 17-yard line in the final minute but an interception allowed the Coyotes to run out the clock.
“Bryce, he’s a really composed, poised guy. You’ll never see anything really faze him,” said receiver Austin Nagel, who hauled in five Jefferson passes for 132 yards. “He’s got a solid, steady temperament about him no matter how bad it gets.
"We never turned on each other. We were starting to turn it around at the end of the game. We drove down the field quickly. It came down to the last play, and it didn’t work out in our favor.”
Spack said he would have gone for a game-winning two-point conversion had the Redbirds reached the end zone to pull within 27-26.
“They were tired on defense like we were in the second quarter,” the ISU coach said. “The defense did a great job getting the ball back for us. We put ourselves in a hole with a penalty (on the punt return). But the offense moved the ball right down the field.”
Edgar on rehab stint: Spack likened the status of junior wide receiver Andrew Edgar to a major league baseball pitcher being sent to the minor leaguers to work his way back to full strength.
Edgar is coming off knee surgery and played only a few snaps against South Dakota, catching one pass for 5 yards.
Edgar caught 44 passes in 2018 as a dynamic receiving complement to Spencer Schnell and was limited by injuries to 19 catches in 2019.
“We sat down today. He’s frustrated,” said Spack. “His injury is 6 to 12 months (recovery time) and right now he’s at six months. I told him ‘this is an exhibition season for you. You are getting ready for next August.' He’s not quite ready to play full time.
"The hardest part to push through is that last 10 percent. That takes time. Our goal is to have him full speed by June so he can run 50 routes a day and not get real sore.”
The ISU coach said Edgar’s availability will be week to week in the eight-game spring slate.
“This is still part of his rehab,” Spack said. “Some weekends you may not see him depending on the soreness he has.”
Crazy week in MVFC: Of the four Missouri Valley Football Conference games involving ranked teams last Saturday, three higher ranked teams lost in ISU, North Dakota State and South Dakota State.
Defending national champion NDSU dropped from first to sixth nationally after a shocking 38-14 loss to Southern Illinois.
“I didn’t see that one coming, but North Dakota State lost some guys, too. They have three guys (who could have played in 2020 but declared for the NFL Draft) in the first 50 (projected) picks of the draft,” said Spack. “This year has been so strange. Our game was on par with everything else that happened.”
The only higher ranked team that won was Northern Iowa. The Panthers moved up to No. 3 nationally after a 21-0 shutout of Youngstown State.
No. 15-ranked ISU takes on Northern Iowa at 4 p.m. Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Game time change: ISU’s start time for the March 20 home game against Western Illinois has been changed from noon to 11 a.m. to accommodate a television broadcast on the Marquee Network, which will air a Chicago Cubs spring training game at 3:05 p.m. that day.
Randy Reinhardt's favorite stories from 2020
Roanoke-Benson guard Jack Weber (25) is mobbed by teammates after the Rockets defeated Chicago Fenger, 45-43, during their Class 1A super-sect…
Roanoke-Benson claimed the Class 1A super-sectional championship at Redbird Arena in dramatic fashion.
Former Illinois State football coach Denver Johnson and his daughters endured a lengthy ordeal leading to the death of their wife and mother Danita.
Lexi Wallen made huge play after huge play to help the Illinois State women defeat Loyola.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt