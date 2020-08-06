Watch now: Illinois State football opens fall camp amid lingering uncertainty

NORMAL – An abundance of pent-up energy and enthusiasm found a release Thursday as the Illinois State football team opened its fall camp at Hancock Stadium.
“There’s a lot of intensity,” safety Christian Uphoff said. “Guys are excited to be out there. There’s a lot of screaming and hollering.”
ISU has been participating in organized team activities for the past two weeks, but the Redbirds practiced as a team for the first time Thursday.
“It went very well. It was the first time 11 on 11 playing real football,” said ISU coach Brock Spack. “The timing was really good. I was really impressed. They picked up where they left off in December.”
The Redbirds bowed out last December in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs to eventual national champion North Dakota State.
Yet the opportunity to return to the playoffs could quickly become more tenuous. According to media reports, the 13-team Big Sky Conference is likely to cancel their season Friday because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That would place FCS perilously close to the NCAA-mandated minimum of 50 percent participation within a division in order to hold national playoffs.
The Missouri Valley Football Conference Presidents Council met Thursday but took no action, according to associate commissioner Mike Kern. A separate entity, the Missouri Valley Conference's Presidents Council was scheduled to convene Thursday but did not.
Also, the MVFC announced Thursday the league’s virtual Media Day set for Monday has been postponed indefinitely.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen this year so we practice every snap like it’s our last,” nose tackle John Ridgeway said. “We try to take all the negativity out of things and focus on the positives, focus on trying to get a (championship) ring.”
“We have a team mindset to control the controllables,” said preseason All-American defensive end Romeo McKnight. “There are things we can’t control. We’re getting ready to play games. It’s been real competitive and fun to be back on the field with the guys again.”
Quarterback Brady Davis described the practice atmosphere as normal.
“We’ve been wanting to feel some normalcy for a long time,” Davis said. “Certainly we think about it (COVID). You hear it all day. We’re just so happy to be out here this particular day.
"Energy is probably higher than it’s ever been. We sat home for four months. To be out there competing, we’re amped up more than ever before.”
The Redbirds are taking several precautions to keep the virus out of their training camp.
Shower curtain partitions have been installed between lockers in the Kaufman Football Building. Players are not allowed into the locker room all at once, but rather enter in groups.
No media or spectators are allowed at practice. ISU’s athletics communications department is arranging media access to players and coaches.
Coaches wear masks or face shields on the field and use electronic whistles that operate with a button.
“It wraps around your wrist. It’s pretty cool,” said Spack. “I’ve been coaching 37 years. This is quite an adjustment. It would have been difficult (to blow a whistle). You would have had to take your mask down.”
The ISU coach said his players need to remain vigilant to prevent a COVID outbreak.
“We have to be really sharp and disciplined. Don’t let your guard down,” Spack said. “The party scene needs to go goodbye. Going to an establishment with people you don’t know, you have to stay away from that stuff if you want to have a football season. Our guys are smart. So far, so good.”
Spack feels even more confident about ISU’s ability to replace the production of All-American tailback James Robinson since the arrival of freshman Rashad Lampkin.
“That freshman is really good. It’s going to be hard to keep him off the field based on what I see now. We’ll see what happens when the pads go on,” Spack said. “We’ve got some young backs who are going to be really good.”
The Redbirds’ returning group of tailbacks is led by senior Jeff Proctor and also features Kevin Brown, Pha’leak Brown, Nigel White and Cole Mueller.
Despite missing spring practice because of the pandemic, Spack believes his team is ahead of where it was a year ago.
“The players are so far along. We have some guys with experience,” said the ISU coach. “There’s some rust, obviously. But we’re very good based on what these kids have had to do and a lot of it on their own.”
