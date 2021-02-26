Watch now: Illinois State football opens season against South Dakota

“I’ve been really impressed. He’s worked very hard. He played the No. 1 team in the country (North Dakota State) and went toe to toe. He’s only improved since then,” Spack said. “People around him have to play well to give him an opportunity to lead us. I’m really excited to watch him play Saturday against a really good team. They will challenge us at every turn.”

Redbird receiver Taylor Grimes had his 2019 season curtailed by a knee injury and is anxious to get back into the fray.

“I feel like I haven’t played football in forever,” said Grimes. “Having the fall off gave us more time to come together. Right now, we’re looking good. Bryce has looked good all camp. We’re starting to get that chemistry down.”

Spack won’t attempt to play down the emotional aspect of finally returning to play for his eager Redbirds.

“We’re excited to play. How can you not?” Spack said. “I will let it play out. I’ll concentrate on things that win and lose football games and go from there. We have quite a few young guys who haven’t played much. They’ve got to play sometime. Now they’ve got to go play.”

