Watch now: Illinois State football opens season against South Dakota

NORMAL — A drought without Illinois State football — a void that stretches back to Dec. 14, 2019 — ends Saturday at Hancock Stadium.
After the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the fall 2020 season and an unwelcome postponement forced the No. 7-ranked Redbirds to wait another week, South Dakota provides the opposition as ISU opens an eight-game Missouri Valley Football Conference spring campaign at noon with a 20% capacity crowd on hand.
“It looks like it’s finally going to happen,” said defensive lineman Jason Lewan.
“It’s an exciting time to finally kick our season off,” Redbird head coach Brock Spack said.
ISU dropped a hard-fought 9-3 FCS quarterfinal playoff game to eventual national champion North Dakota State the last time it took the field. Lewan believes the Redbirds have made excellent use of the extended preparation time for Saturday.
“If you focus on improving your craft, the time flies by,” said Lewan. “It was nice to have your teammates around. It’s going to feel great to finally hit someone who’s not a Redbird.”
While the Redbirds were 10-5 in 2019, South Dakota was 5-7. The Coyotes’ last venture onto the gridiron produced a 24-21 upset of then No. 5-ranked South Dakota State.
South Dakota was scheduled to open last Saturday as well but that game was postponed because of COVID-19 issues among Western Illinois personnel.
The Coyotes have not named a starting quarterback. The candidates are senior Tyler Tsagalis, the 2019 second stringer, junior Jakob Parks and freshman Carson Camp, a graduate of Normal West High School.
Yet South Dakota returns starters at every other offensive position. Tailback Kai Henry is 81 yards shy of the 2,000-yard career milestone. The Coyotes are strong on special teams behind punter Brady Schutt and place-kicker Mason Lorber.
"I know Coach (Bob Nielson) thinks his defense is vastly improved," said Spack.
Lewan believes the Redbirds will still sport a stout defense despite several graduations and departures from the 2019 squad.
“Absolutely,” he said. “We’re not changing anything.”
Sophomore Bryce Jefferson will start under center for the Redbirds. Jefferson started two playoff wins and the NDSU game in 2019 after replacing the injured Brady Davis.
Spack was been pleased with Jefferson’s development, but added the passing game is often slow to come along early in any season, let alone this one.
“I’ve been really impressed. He’s worked very hard. He played the No. 1 team in the country (North Dakota State) and went toe to toe. He’s only improved since then,” Spack said. “People around him have to play well to give him an opportunity to lead us. I’m really excited to watch him play Saturday against a really good team. They will challenge us at every turn.”
Redbird receiver Taylor Grimes had his 2019 season curtailed by a knee injury and is anxious to get back into the fray.
“I feel like I haven’t played football in forever,” said Grimes. “Having the fall off gave us more time to come together. Right now, we’re looking good. Bryce has looked good all camp. We’re starting to get that chemistry down.”
Spack won’t attempt to play down the emotional aspect of finally returning to play for his eager Redbirds.
“We’re excited to play. How can you not?” Spack said. “I will let it play out. I’ll concentrate on things that win and lose football games and go from there. We have quite a few young guys who haven’t played much. They’ve got to play sometime. Now they’ve got to go play.”
