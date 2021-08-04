Watch now: Illinois State football opens training camp Friday

NORMAL — As Illinois State football training camp opens Friday at Hancock Stadium, even head coach Brock Spack can’t be sure exactly what he has.

The Redbirds won’t be the same group that, when a last full season was played, advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs in 2019. And neither will ISU be the same squad that won one of four games in an abbreviated 2021 spring schedule after the pandemic wiped out the 2020 slate.

“We’re taking our culture back. We’ve giving the players a lot of input on that, getting back to who we are,” Spack said. “We’re trying to find our identity right now. We think we know what that is, but we’re reestablishing our identity in all phases of the game.”

Spack opted out of the final four games of the spring season, citing injury and depth concerns. The Redbirds have since both healed and restocked themselves with a group of incoming freshmen and transfers.

“I think we’ve taken a step forward in speed and quickness. In order to be a big-time football team, you need to have speed,” Spack said. “I think we’ve got a good football team. It’s a good group to work with.”

Bryce Jefferson holds down the No. 1 quarterback spot entering camp. Jefferson finished the 2019 season on the field as then-starter Brady Davis suffered a knee injury late in the regular season.

Jefferson completed 54 of 109 passes for 640 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions this spring. His best outing came in a 26-18 victory over Western Illinois. Jefferson was 17 of 23 for 167 yards in what turned out to be the spring finale.

“Right now, Bryce is our starting quarterback. Whether he stays there or not is up to him and how he develops,” said Spack. “We’re excited about how he’s improved since spring. He’s made a lot of moves to get better.”

Jefferson’s competition will come from returners Jackson Waring and Britton Morris and incoming freshmen Timothy Dorsey and Tommy Rittenhouse.

ISU’s young group of tailbacks is spearheaded by Pha’leak Brown (271 rushing yards in the spring) and Nigel White (230).

“We have a lot of good players there,” Spack said. “Pha’leak is a bigger dude and stronger. He just looks different. Nigel has put on 8-10 pounds. He’s a very talented guy, and he doesn’t lack toughness.”

The ISU coach also is encouraged by the return of tailback Cole Mueller from an Achilles’ injury.

The Redbird receivers will be without Andrew Edgar and Taylor Grimes, who transferred to Incarnate Word. Edgar caught 44 passes in 2018 but has been hampered by various injuries since.

“He’s not going to play football anymore. His knee hasn’t gotten any better, and it’s going on two years,” Spack said of Edgar. “He could have another surgery. But I think the decision he made is the right decision.”

That leaves the most experienced wideouts as Austin Nagel and Kacper Rutkiewicz. That group gets a boost from the return of Eric Rogers from injury and the arrival of Notre Dame transfer Micah Jones.

“Eric Rogers is an interesting guy. It looks like for the first time in his career he’s healthy. I hope he stays that way,” said Spack. “Micah looks like a tight end, but it’s surprising how well he runs. He could be an inside or outside receiver. The key will be how he competes for 50-50 balls. It looks like he should be able to do that really well.”

Tight end Tanner Taula the team’s top receiver from the spring with 13 catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, the Redbirds had two starters transfer in nose tackle John Ridgeway to Arkansas and cornerback Charles Woods to West Virginia.

ISU addressed Ridgeway’s departure with the addition of transfer Noah Hickcox from Minnesota.

“He’s big and strong with a really good work ethic,” Spack said of the 6-foot-4, 300-pound Hickcox, who will take over Ridgeway’s No. 99. “He’s a better athlete than I thought he would be, too. He’s probably more a nose than a tackle, but he can do both.”

Defensive tackle Jason Lewan, who suffered a foot injury this spring that Spack had feared would keep him out in the fall as well, is progressing nicely.

“We’re surprised where he’s at. It’s very impressive,” said the ISU coach. “He hasn’t really been put in strenuous situations yet, but we’re very happy where he’s at. We were thinking October before he could work into some football stuff, but that might move up a month.”

Helping at end will be Montana transfer Braydon Deming, whose twin brother Bryson will compete for time at tight end.

“They are really hard workers,” Spack said. “I’m surprised how athletic they are. They are very impressive.”

The Redbird coach is pleased with the depth and talent of his linebackers.

Second string outside linebackers Damien Jackson and Jeremiah Jordan have shown improvement behind spring starters Zeke Vandenburgh and Brandon Simon.

On the inside, first teamers Shanon Reid and Kenton Wilhoit are capably backed by Cade Campos and Matthew Wedig.

ISU will hold a public scrimmage at 4 p.m. on Aug. 14 at Hancock Stadium.

The Redbirds open the season at home on Sept. 4 in a 6:30 p.m. kickoff against Butler.

