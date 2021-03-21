Watch now: Illinois State football opts out of remainder of spring season

NORMAL — The Illinois State spring football season is over.
ISU head coach Brock Spack announced Sunday that the Redbirds will opt out of their remaining four spring football games.
The decision was made to protect the health and safety of the players and ensure their readiness for the upcoming 2021 fall 11-game slate.
“I have wrestled with this decision for a couple weeks now, but I feel like it’s a necessary move to protect our player’s health and safety and their ability to be ready come this fall,” ISU head coach Brock Spack said.
“Injuries at key positions, especially on the defensive line where we suffered two more setbacks yesterday, have made it nearly impossible for us to play this week and extremely difficult for us to compete in the remaining four games.
"We appreciate all the support and hard work put in by so many in the ISU Athletics Department and on campus to get us to this point during these challenging times.”
The Redbirds most recently picked up a 26-18 win over in-state foe Western Illinois at Hancock Stadium on Saturday in their fourth game of the spring season.
ISU has a 1-3 record and Spack is one win shy of the school record for career wins.
"I fully support Brock and his decision to cut the season short, especially when it comes to the health, safety and development of our student-athletes," ISU director of athletics Kyle Brennan said. "The University, staff, donors and fans have dedicated their time and resources to make the previous four games this spring a success.
"In addition, we recognize that there has been much hard work by the Big Red Marching Machine, color guard, twirlers, Redline Express dance and cheer teams to prepare for the spring season. In the end, the health and safety of our student-athletes must always be our top priority. We look forward to getting healthy in the coming months and are excited for what should be a memorable fall 2021 campaign."
Those who have purchased tickets for the remaining two home games will be refunded at the rate purchased per game. The Illinois State Athletics Ticket Office will reach out to ticket holders beginning Monday.
