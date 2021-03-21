Watch now: Illinois State football opts out of remainder of spring season

NORMAL — The Illinois State spring football season is over.

ISU head coach Brock Spack announced Sunday that the Redbirds will opt out of their remaining four spring football games.

The decision was made to protect the health and safety of the players and ensure their readiness for the upcoming 2021 fall 11-game slate.

“I have wrestled with this decision for a couple weeks now, but I feel like it’s a necessary move to protect our player’s health and safety and their ability to be ready come this fall,” ISU head coach Brock Spack said.

“Injuries at key positions, especially on the defensive line where we suffered two more setbacks yesterday, have made it nearly impossible for us to play this week and extremely difficult for us to compete in the remaining four games.

"We appreciate all the support and hard work put in by so many in the ISU Athletics Department and on campus to get us to this point during these challenging times.”

The Redbirds most recently picked up a 26-18 win over in-state foe Western Illinois at Hancock Stadium on Saturday in their fourth game of the spring season.

ISU has a 1-3 record and Spack is one win shy of the school record for career wins.