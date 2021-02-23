Watch now: Illinois State football prepares once again for season opener

“They have done a great job throughout all of this,” Spack said of his team. “They have managed disappointments, disruptions, startups. They have fought through a lot of things.”

The Redbirds were forced to adjust their practice schedule on the fly after preparing for a game last Saturday was no longer necessary.

“We took the next day off and brought our team back Friday, Saturday and Sunday to get ready for this game,” said Spack. “Monday was our normal day off, and we’re back on schedule today (Tuesday).”

ISU has to dig deep for information on South Dakota. Not only have the Redbirds and Coyotes not met since Oct. 21, 2017, but South Dakota also was idle last week because of COVID-19 concerns with their scheduled opponent, Western Illinois.

“I’m sure Coach (Bob) Nielson and his team are very excited to play like us,” Spack said. “They have a very good program and an excellent coach I have a lot of respect for and a coaching staff that is very professional. It will be quite a challenge for us.”