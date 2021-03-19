Watch now: Illinois State football searching is for a victory, and hopes to get it against winless Western Illinois

NORMAL — An Illinois State secondary that produced three turnovers in last week’s loss to North Dakota State will get plenty of opportunities to add to that total Saturday.
A pass-happy Western Illinois team visits Hancock Stadium for an 11 a.m. Missouri Valley Football Conference game.
The Redbirds are 0-3 with all three defeats coming by 10 points or less. Also 0-3, Western has lost to Missouri State (30-24), South Dakota State (45-10) and North Dakota (38-21).
“We’re playing a very good football team. People who do not know much about the Missouri Valley Football Conference could look at their record and be deceived., but they’ve battled some really good football teams,” Western coach Jared Elliott said. “And it starts on defense. They’re as good as they have been. They’re ranked first or second in every defensive category in our conference, so they’re playing good football on that side of the ball.”
ISU tailback Nigel White believes the Redbirds are "not that far off. We’re all focused on effort and positivity so that can go toward the game. You practice how you play. For the most part, it’s the little things we have to execute. We’re playing with these good teams."
Western is averaging 304 passing yards per game and a mere 53.7 on the ground. Leathernecks quarterback Connor Sampson has launched 46, 48 and 47 passes in three games, completing 96 of 141 for 895 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions.
“The quarterback and receivers are very good there,” said ISU coach Brock Spack. “You’ve got a chance to win anytime you can throw the football. That will be a real test for us. He (Sampson) gets the ball out quick. They have a very good system.”
The primary Western receivers have been Dennis Houston (26 receptions for 253 yards), Dallas Daniels (18 for 208) and Tony Tate (20 for 186). No Leatherneck has more rushing yards than the 76 of 240-pound freshman Iosefa Pua’auli.
The Redbirds have struggled in the passing game. Quarterback Bryce Jefferson has completed 43 percent of his tosses (37 of 86) for 473 yards, two TDs and five interceptions.
“I was impressed with their game last week against North Dakota State. You saw flashes of the typical Illinois State run game getting back to where they usually are,” Elliott said. “The ball has not bounced their way. If it does a couple times, they’re 3-0 and our players understand that. We have a big challenge ahead of us.”
ISU sent true freshman Jackson Waring in for Jefferson for one series against North Dakota State.
“We pick and choose our spots in games,” said Spack. “Everyone notices when a guy comes in for the quarterback. We do that all the time at other positions. We wanted to take some reps off Bryce. He got hit pretty hard the game before. We want to give him (Waring) some reps so he’s good and comfortable.”
Jefferson has rushed for 133 yards, while tailbacks Pha’leak Brown and Nigel White have 163 and 118, respectively. White picked up 87 of those yards on 15 carries last week.
“We ran the ball better,” White said. “It means a lot. At the end of the day my responsibility is to make a play and be an athlete.”
The Western defense is surrendering an average of 239.3 rushing yards and 263.3 passing.
ISU prevailed, 28-14, the last time the teams met in 2019 at Macomb. The Leathernecks have a 51-48-3 edge in the all-time series.
"Our guys, regardless of how long they’ve been in the program, they know what this game means,” Elliott said. “This game has been going for 103 years. It’s a special game. Games like Western Illinois-Illinois State are part of that fabric of what college football is all about. Two instate teams, close proximity, all the guys understand that this game means a lot to people, it means a lot to them and that’s what makes games like this so special."
ISU is allowing attendance up to 20 percent capacity but no tickets are available to the general public. The game will be broadcast on the Marquee Sports Network.
