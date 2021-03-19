Watch now: Illinois State football searching is for a victory, and hopes to get it against winless Western Illinois

“We pick and choose our spots in games,” said Spack. “Everyone notices when a guy comes in for the quarterback. We do that all the time at other positions. We wanted to take some reps off Bryce. He got hit pretty hard the game before. We want to give him (Waring) some reps so he’s good and comfortable.”

Jefferson has rushed for 133 yards, while tailbacks Pha’leak Brown and Nigel White have 163 and 118, respectively. White picked up 87 of those yards on 15 carries last week.

“We ran the ball better,” White said. “It means a lot. At the end of the day my responsibility is to make a play and be an athlete.”

The Western defense is surrendering an average of 239.3 rushing yards and 263.3 passing.

ISU prevailed, 28-14, the last time the teams met in 2019 at Macomb. The Leathernecks have a 51-48-3 edge in the all-time series.