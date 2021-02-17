 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Illinois State football season opener postponed
0 comments

Watch now: Illinois State football season opener postponed

{{featured_button_text}}
Ridgeway-Powell celebration

Illinois State defensive linemen Jacob Powell (96) and John Ridgeway (99), shown celebrating a tackle in an intrasquad scrimmage, will have to wait another week to return to game action.

 Randy Reinhardt

NORMAL — The Illinois State football team has waited 14 months to play, and after Wednesday's announcement the Redbirds are going to have to wait another week.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference has postponed Saturday's ISU season opener at Missouri State "due to adverse weather conditions, playing field readiness and to ensure a safe environment for student-athletes from both institutions."

Missouri State's playing surface at Plaster Stadium is Sport Turf.

The game has been rescheduled for April 17 in Springfield, Mo.

ISU now opens its season on Feb. 27 in a noon home game against South Dakota.

It also will be the season opener for South Dakota. The Coyotes had their game scheduled for Friday inside the DakotaDome against Western Illinois postponed last week for COVID-19 related issues.

Randy Reinhardt's favorite stories of 2019

Here are a few of the stories I really enjoyed bringing to our readers in 2019.

 

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Top 10 Cardinals trades from Rick Hummel

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News