Watch now: Illinois State football season opener postponed

NORMAL — The Illinois State football team has waited 14 months to play, and after Wednesday's announcement the Redbirds are going to have to wait another week.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference has postponed Saturday's ISU season opener at Missouri State "due to adverse weather conditions, playing field readiness and to ensure a safe environment for student-athletes from both institutions."

Missouri State's playing surface at Plaster Stadium is Sport Turf.

The game has been rescheduled for April 17 in Springfield, Mo.

ISU now opens its season on Feb. 27 in a noon home game against South Dakota.

It also will be the season opener for South Dakota. The Coyotes had their game scheduled for Friday inside the DakotaDome against Western Illinois postponed last week for COVID-19 related issues.

