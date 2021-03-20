Watch now: Illinois State football snares first win by downing Western Illinois

NORMAL — Illinois State had two 100-yard rushers and held off a fourth-quarter Western Illinois charge for a 26-18 Missouri Valley Football Conference victory Saturday at Hancock Stadium.

Nigel White rushed for 112 yards and Pha'leak Brown 108 to help ISU win its first game in four outings.

The Redbirds led 14-3 at halftime and received a 25-yard touchdown run from Kevin Brown and Aidan Bresnahan field goals of 33 and 35 yards in the second half,

ISU drove 52 yards on 10 plays for the game's first touchdown, a 1-yard plunge by Pha'leak Brown.

Western reached the scoreboard on a 53-yard Mason Laramie field goal at the 14:46 mark of the second quarter.

A 58-yard pass from Bryce Jefferson to Taylor Grimes set up ISU's second touchdown.

On second-and-goal, Jefferson found tight end Tanner Taula with a 2-yard scoring toss 12:36 before halftime.

