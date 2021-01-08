Watch now: Illinois State football team back on campus with eye on Feb. 19 opener

Even then, Spack plans to limit contact with the already scheduled 2021 fall season starting in September.

“We’ll be really careful with two seasons in one year,” the ISU coach said.

Oklahoma game rescheduled: ISU’s previously announced 2023 game at Oklahoma has been pushed back to Aug. 30, 2025.

The Redbirds travel to Western Michigan for their FBS game this fall and head to Wisconsin in 2022.

McKnight declares: Defensive end Romeo McKnight, who left ISU to play for Charlotte this past fall season, has declared for the NFL Draft.

As part of his announcement, McKnight thanked Spack, assistant coaches Brian Hendricks and Travis Niekamp and former assistant Khenon Hall.

McKnight added, “Thank you for holding me to the highest standard and providing me with an opportunity to live out my dreams. Proud to have gotten my degree from Illinois State.”

McKnight ranked fifth on the Charlotte defense with 24 tackles over six games. In 2019, McKnight had 64 tackles and 12 sacks to help the Redbirds to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.

