Watch now: Illinois State football team back on campus with eye on Feb. 19 opener
Watch now: Illinois State football team back on campus with eye on Feb. 19 opener

NORMAL — Illinois State football players returned to campus on Friday and underwent COVID-19 testing with an eye on the Feb. 19 opening of the postponed Missouri Valley Football Conference season.

“They will quarantine until results come back,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “We hope by Sunday we’ll be out there.”

The Redbirds, along with other FCS programs who plan to play a spring schedule, are allowed two weeks of “ramp up” before officially starting practice in preparation for the Feb. 19 opener against Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Game time has been set for 7 p.m. at the UNI-Dome.

“We call them OTAs (organized team activities),” said Spack. “We will condition and do some walkthroughs for two weeks and then start practice Jan. 21.”

The Redbirds will then be subject to the same acclimation period as they go through in August for a normal season. The team will work out in helmets for the first two days and helmets and shoulder pads for the following two practices before full contact work may begin.

Even then, Spack plans to limit contact with the already scheduled 2021 fall season starting in September.

“We’ll be really careful with two seasons in one year,” the ISU coach said.

Oklahoma game rescheduled: ISU’s previously announced 2023 game at Oklahoma has been pushed back to Aug. 30, 2025.

The Redbirds travel to Western Michigan for their FBS game this fall and head to Wisconsin in 2022.

McKnight declares: Defensive end Romeo McKnight, who left ISU to play for Charlotte this past fall season, has declared for the NFL Draft.

As part of his announcement, McKnight thanked Spack, assistant coaches Brian Hendricks and Travis Niekamp and former assistant Khenon Hall.

McKnight added, “Thank you for holding me to the highest standard and providing me with an opportunity to live out my dreams. Proud to have gotten my degree from Illinois State.”

McKnight ranked fifth on the Charlotte defense with 24 tackles over six games. In 2019, McKnight had 64 tackles and 12 sacks to help the Redbirds to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

