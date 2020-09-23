Watch now: Illinois State football team loving huge start of former teammate James Robinson

NORMAL — Khenon Hall warned them.
The Illinois State running backs coach made himself quite clear when NFL scouts inquired about tailback James Robinson
“I told those guys he was a starter in the NFL,” Hall said. “I told them he was a difference maker.”
Robinson has been exactly that in a meteoric rise from undrafted free agent to starting tailback for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The two-time FCS All-American ranks eighth in the NFL with 164 yards rushing after two games. Robinson was the first undrafted free agent to start at tailback in an NFL season opener in 30 years.
“I’m definitely enjoying it, but I’m not surprised by any means. He’s carried himself like a pro since he’s been here,” Hall said. “When he was named starter, I kind of knew he wasn’t going to give it back because he’s so competitive.”
Robinson’s rise contributed to the Jaguars releasing veteran Leonard Fournette in the preseason. Robinson rushed for 62 yards on 16 carries in the season opener and followed that with 102 yards and a touchdown in 16 attempts last Sunday against Tennessee.
Robinson, who will be on NFL Network on Thursday at 7:20 p.m. when Jacksonville faces Miami, also has four receptions for 46 yards.
“What you guys are seeing now is what I’ve been seeing all camp,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said in a video conference Monday. “He’s real steady, a good football player. If something is there, he’s going to find it. He’s not going to make a mistake and lose yardage for you. He’s a tough runner. He’s got a little burst getting through to the second level.”
Robinson went undrafted despite rushing for 4,444 yards and 44 touchdowns in his ISU career. The Rockford native was hurt by a 4.64-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.
“I know they knocked him on top end speed. But if they really knew James, they would know he’s faster than he looks,” said Hall. “He makes guys miss. He has the right traits that translate to the NFL.”
As he was known to do at ISU, Robinson credited his offensive line in a postgame news conference after the first game.
“I wasn’t surprised. The way my offensive line blocked was amazing,” Robinson said. “Having guys like that up front to open up holes makes it easier for a running back.”
Robinson made many a highlight reel when he hurdled an approaching defender on his way to a 28-yard pass reception in the 27-20 win over Indianapolis.
“Yeah, I have, senior year of college,” said Robinson when asked if he had done that previously. “I don’t think I jumped like that. Before it was a little hurdle.”
Robinson said he was told by Marrone to “just be myself” before his NFL debut.
“He told me to not try to change who I am and go play my game,” said the 5-foot-10, 220-pounder. “After the first carry, I thought, OK, we’re in it now. After the first play was gone, you’ve got to play. Honestly, just being out there as a rookie undrafted, it felt amazing. All I wanted was to help my team win any way I could.”
Robinson was asked about suddenly becoming a hot commodity in fantasy football.
“Hype is hype. You still got to go out there and play football,” he said. “I don’t control anyone’s fantasy (team). Pick me up or don’t, your choice.”
Hall is confident Robinson will not allow his new-found fame to inflate his ego.
“He’s been the best (FCS) running back in the country the last two or three years, and you wouldn’t have known it,” said Hall. “He wouldn’t disrespect the game like that. He’s very humble. They (his family) raised him well.”
Robinson’s success has been a source of pride among his former teammates.
“It still blows my mind he was undrafted. The things we do schematically on offense translate to the next level. That’s why you see James go in and not miss a beat,” ISU quarterback Brady Davis said. “He makes it look easy. He’s that special of a football player because it’s obviously not that easy. I’m really proud of him. I take a lot of pride in watching him. That’s my brother.”
According to Hall, the soft-spoken Robinson was a leader at ISU.
“He was like a second coach. He would coach those guys up when he wasn’t in,” Hall said. “He was a great leader within our (meeting) room. He let them know little tidbits and secrets he saw that would help them.”
ISU head coach Brock Spack believes Robinson is an inspiration to those still playing for the Redbirds.
“You can (succeed in the NFL), especially when you work hard, and James is a hard worker,” said Spack. “It is really special. It gives a lot of people hope. You can fulfill your dreams through ISU. That’s been proven over the years.”
Robinson is the second key player on the Jacksonville offense from ISU. Tight end James O'Shaughnessy has five receptions for 40 yards through two games.
