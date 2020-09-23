Watch now: Illinois State football team loving huge start of former teammate James Robinson

“Yeah, I have, senior year of college,” said Robinson when asked if he had done that previously. “I don’t think I jumped like that. Before it was a little hurdle.”

Robinson said he was told by Marrone to “just be myself” before his NFL debut.

“He told me to not try to change who I am and go play my game,” said the 5-foot-10, 220-pounder. “After the first carry, I thought, OK, we’re in it now. After the first play was gone, you’ve got to play. Honestly, just being out there as a rookie undrafted, it felt amazing. All I wanted was to help my team win any way I could.”

Robinson was asked about suddenly becoming a hot commodity in fantasy football.

“Hype is hype. You still got to go out there and play football,” he said. “I don’t control anyone’s fantasy (team). Pick me up or don’t, your choice.”

Hall is confident Robinson will not allow his new-found fame to inflate his ego.

“He’s been the best (FCS) running back in the country the last two or three years, and you wouldn’t have known it,” said Hall. “He wouldn’t disrespect the game like that. He’s very humble. They (his family) raised him well.”