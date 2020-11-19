Watch now: Illinois State forward Sy Chatman gets NCAA waiver to play this season

NORMAL — The NCAA has given junior Sy Chatman an immediate eligibility waiver to play for Illinois State's basketball team this season.

How much Chatman gets on the court remains to be seen.

ISU head coach Dan Muller announced Thursday the 6-foot-8, 220-pound Chatman, a transfer power forward from UMass, was granted the NCAA waiver and will not have to sit out this season. The Redbirds are scheduled to open Wednesday at Ohio State.

"As of right now he has to be a lot more consistent (in practice) and really buy in to competing at a higher level in order to help our team on game night," said Muller. "Because of those things, he hasn't played better than the other guys. That could certainly change. Maybe the news will change his motivation level or just being here longer will get him to understand what we expect."