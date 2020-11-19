Watch now: Illinois State forward Sy Chatman gets NCAA waiver to play this season

NORMAL — The NCAA has given junior Sy Chatman an immediate eligibility waiver to play for Illinois State's basketball team this season.
How much Chatman gets on the court remains to be seen.
ISU head coach Dan Muller announced Thursday the 6-foot-8, 220-pound Chatman, a transfer power forward from UMass, was granted the NCAA waiver and will not have to sit out this season. The Redbirds are scheduled to open Wednesday at Ohio State.
"As of right now he has to be a lot more consistent (in practice) and really buy in to competing at a higher level in order to help our team on game night," said Muller. "Because of those things, he hasn't played better than the other guys. That could certainly change. Maybe the news will change his motivation level or just being here longer will get him to understand what we expect."
Chatman, a native of Minneapolis, played in six games for UMass last season, averaging 5.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. He sat out the first five games for personal reasons before seeing action, scoring 16 points against Rutgers. He announced in December he was transferring and decided to come to ISU in June.
In 29 games as a UMass freshman in the 2018-19 season, Chatman started four games and contributed 3.7 points and 2.2 rebounds.
"We're happy Sy got his waiver and it gives us another option on the frontcourt," said Muller. "Now it's up to Sy if he ever earns minutes and his daily habits."
There are plenty of minutes to gain on ISU's front line after senior forward Keith Fisher III, the team's leading returning scorer and rebounder, decided to opt-out this season due to COVID-19 concerns for his family.
Abdou Ndiaye, a 6-9 redshirt sophomore, is the Redbirds' only other frontcourt player besides Chatman with Division I experience. Ndiaye started nine games for ISU last season, averaging 1.5 pounds, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks.
The Redbirds have added two junior college transfers — 6-10, 240-pound Dusan Mahorcic and 6-10, 220-pound Alex Kotov — along with 6-7 redshirt freshman Harouna Sissoko and 6-9 true freshman Alston Andrews to the frontcourt mix.
