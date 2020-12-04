Watch now: Illinois State gets ready in a hurry to meet Murray State

MURRAY, Ky. — In a matter of a couple hours Thursday morning, Illinois State found out it would be taking a five-hour bus ride the next day to play Murray State at 5 p.m. Saturday at the CFSB Center.
ISU junior guard Josiah Strong said you need to be ready for anything in this crazy COVID-19 season.
"It makes every practice matter that much more because you come to practice not knowing if you have a game in two days or not," he said. "As far as the scout, we have to pick up on things fast. I would say it doesn't make that much of a difference."
The Redbirds (2-1) needs to change gears quickly from Wednesday's 177-108 rout over Division III Greenville. ISU sets NCAA records for field goal percentage (.843) and assists (57) along with a slew of school, Redbird Arena and Missouri Valley Conference marks while scoring the fourth-most points ever for a Division I team.
"We didn't think about it too much. It was a fun night and we set some records, which was cool," said Strong. "Everybody scored and played. The only thing we can take away is the energy from that game and bring it into the next game."
Murray State (1-1), which is co-favorite in the Ohio Valley Conference, also enjoyed pounding some lumps on Greenville while taking a 173-95 victory in the Racers' season opener last Sunday.
Things weren't quite as rosy for Murray State three days later as Middle Tennessee downed the Racers, 78-61.
ISU head coach Dan Muller said he texted about six coaching friends at 7 a.m. Thursday seeking a game. Muller originally was looking at opponents within a four-hour radius, but decided to expand that a little bit.
Murray State head coach Matt McMahon let Muller know he was interested. They worked out the details before 10 o'clock and were able to secure officials and COVID-19 testing protocols while ISU hurriedly made transportation, hotel and meal arrangements.
"Everyone is flexible these days and great to work with," said Muller. "But it's certainly unique."
The coaches are familiar with each other. ISU and Murray State have played four times since Muller became the Redbirds' coach in 2012, including the last three with McMahon as the Racers' boss.
ISU squeaked out a 63-61 victory in 2015 at Redbird Arena before two close Murray State victories the next two years. However, none of the current players on either team were around in that last game from three years ago.
"Matt is pretty consistent with his coaching style and most years runs the same stuff offensively, with tweaking for personnel, and defensively," said Muller. "It definitely helps (playing the Racers in the past), but it's early in the season. It has zero impact on the players. You go over personnel and scouting report. It was a long day (Thursday), a lot of film and grinding it out and getting ready for practice, but in the end it will feel like a game on the schedule all along."
Muller knows a lot about 6-foot-5 junior guard Tevin Brown, an all-OVC first-team selection last season. ISU recruited Brown heavily when he was in high school at Fairhope, Ala.
Brown averaged 17.9 points last season when Murray State went 23-9 while winning its third straight OVC regular-season title. He shot 41.9% outside the arc, making 85 3-point baskets.
"He'll be one of the best wings we play all year, if not the best," said Muller. "He's got size and shoots the snot out of the ball and is very good with the ball. He plays the entire game and competes. His size at that position is impressive. He has great range."
Murray State also has plenty of size inside with 6-10, 245-pound junior KJ Williams, also an all-OVC preseason first-team selection, and 6-8, 255-pound sophomore Demond Robinson.
ISU hopes Dusan Mahorcic can make his season debut to give some needed muscle inside. The 6-10 Mahorcic hasn't played yet because of a bad back. Muller said Mahorcic will be a game-time decision.
"His back is feeling pretty good," said Muller before ISU left after Friday afternoon's practice on campus. "I'm a little concerned with the five-hour bus ride. That doesn't help a back. I'm hopeful Dusan will play."
ISU's Howard Fleming Jr. also missed the Greenville game with a groin strain, but Muller expects the freshman guard to play.
It took ISU until the regular-season finale to win a road game last year when the Redbirds prevailed at Evansville. ISU already has won away from Redbird Arena this season when it beat UMass Lowell (82-72) last weekend at Columbus, Ohio.
Beating a quality opponent on its home floor would be much more significant.
"It's having the mindset of coming in locked in," said Strong. "It helped our first games were on the road. We didn't have the feeling (then) what it's like to play at home this year. "
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
