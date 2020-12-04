Watch now: Illinois State gets ready in a hurry to meet Murray State

"Matt is pretty consistent with his coaching style and most years runs the same stuff offensively, with tweaking for personnel, and defensively," said Muller. "It definitely helps (playing the Racers in the past), but it's early in the season. It has zero impact on the players. You go over personnel and scouting report. It was a long day (Thursday), a lot of film and grinding it out and getting ready for practice, but in the end it will feel like a game on the schedule all along."

Muller knows a lot about 6-foot-5 junior guard Tevin Brown, an all-OVC first-team selection last season. ISU recruited Brown heavily when he was in high school at Fairhope, Ala.

Brown averaged 17.9 points last season when Murray State went 23-9 while winning its third straight OVC regular-season title. He shot 41.9% outside the arc, making 85 3-point baskets.

"He'll be one of the best wings we play all year, if not the best," said Muller. "He's got size and shoots the snot out of the ball and is very good with the ball. He plays the entire game and competes. His size at that position is impressive. He has great range."

Murray State also has plenty of size inside with 6-10, 245-pound junior KJ Williams, also an all-OVC preseason first-team selection, and 6-8, 255-pound sophomore Demond Robinson.