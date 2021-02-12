Watch now: Illinois State hoping to get over hump in final five minutes and snap six-game skid

"I just don't think we know how to win yet. There is a difference," he said. "I don't think we're playing scared. We take some bad shots in those moments. Maybe we mess up a defensive assignment because you get man conscious even though we're in a zone. It's more about understanding how solid you have to be to win close games."

Horne, who ranks eighth nationally in 3-point field goal percentage (.459), insists the morale in ISU's locker room remains strong despite the subpar record.

"I feel in the coming years we can do something special here," he said. "I'm liking everything I'm seeing with the team. It's just a little bit more work and we can be right there.

"Coach is always preaching to us that we can finish the season off strong. We have a lot to look forward to. I feel like with us being a brand new team everyone is getting to know each another. I feel we're creating that bond and getting that experience while we're all young will pay off later down the road."

Muller hopes junior guard Josiah Strong can play two games this weekend. Strong returned for last Sunday's game against Missouri State after missing the previous three with a foot injury.