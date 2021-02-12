Watch now: Illinois State hoping to get over hump in final five minutes and snap six-game skid

CARBONDALE — It is not like Illinois State has been getting blown out (except one time) during its current six-game losing streak. Far from it.
The Redbirds have either held a lead or been within two possessions during the last five minutes in five games since upsetting Bradley on Jan. 20. But each time, ISU hasn't been able to get over the "hump."
"That's where we usually start to slip and have some breakdowns," said ISU sophomore DJ Horne. "I feel we really need to focus and lock in those last five minutes as a team and be aware how important every possession is. They really all matter."
The bottom two teams in the Missouri Valley Conference square off in a weekend series at Banterra Center hoping to build some kind of momentum for the league tournament in St. Louis on March 4-7.
ISU (5-14, 2-11 MVC) takes on Southern Illinois (9-8, 3-8) at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Redbirds might have a couple advantages on their side.
The Salukis played a rescheduled game Wednesday in Springfield, Mo., dropping a 65-53 decision to Missouri State. SIU didn't get home until 6 p.m. Thursday because of poor weather conditions and had only one day to prepare for the Redbirds, who have been off since losing to Missouri State on Sunday.
SIU head coach Bryan Mullins announced Friday that leading scorer Marcus Domask (16.3 points per game) will remain out this weekend. Last season's MVC Newcomer and Freshman of the Year has missed the last seven games with a foot injury. SIU is 2-5 without Domask.
ISU head coach Dan Muller said Thursday morning the Redbirds were preparing for the Salukis as if Domask would play.
"Another young team missing so far one of their better players," said Muller. "They're different with or without him. It presents some challenges in preparation. They play hard and know who they are."
There might be nine freshmen or sophomores starting Saturday's game, with ISU junior Dusan Mahorcic the only upperclassman.
Undoubtedly, one or both games this weekend will be close coming down the stretch. When asked whether ISU is playing not to lose in the final five minutes, Muller said he didn't think so.
"I just don't think we know how to win yet. There is a difference," he said. "I don't think we're playing scared. We take some bad shots in those moments. Maybe we mess up a defensive assignment because you get man conscious even though we're in a zone. It's more about understanding how solid you have to be to win close games."
Horne, who ranks eighth nationally in 3-point field goal percentage (.459), insists the morale in ISU's locker room remains strong despite the subpar record.
"I feel in the coming years we can do something special here," he said. "I'm liking everything I'm seeing with the team. It's just a little bit more work and we can be right there.
"Coach is always preaching to us that we can finish the season off strong. We have a lot to look forward to. I feel like with us being a brand new team everyone is getting to know each another. I feel we're creating that bond and getting that experience while we're all young will pay off later down the road."
Muller hopes junior guard Josiah Strong can play two games this weekend. Strong returned for last Sunday's game against Missouri State after missing the previous three with a foot injury.
Having Strong on the court at the end could be crucial to breaking the losing skid. ISU is trying to avoid a seven-game MVC losing streak for the second straight year.
"No doubt late-game confidence you build up whether you're young or old," said Muller. "You usually have more confidence when you're old with that because you've been in more late games and probably experienced success and failure."
Horne can expect SIU's defense to zero in on him.
The sophomore guard is averaging 18.3 points in the Redbirds' last seven games while shooting 50% outside the arc. Trent Brown is SIU's top perimeter defender and figures to be chasing Horne all over the court.
Horne said he knows how Zach Copeland felt last season when he was at the top of the opposing team's scouting report against ISU.
"Teams are double teaming me and deny me the ball coming up the court," he said. "I'm hearing some of their coaches yelling stuff from the bench. There's no fans, so I'm hearing everything. It's different that I'm scouted so heavily this year."
ISU is glad to be playing this weekend. Muller said the games were in doubt for a while after at least one positive COVID-19 test came back from ISU's Tier 1 personnel of coaches, players and staff on Tuesday. But it turned out to be a false positive.
SIU beat the Redbirds twice last season in Mullins' first year at his alma mater. But only Brown and sophomore guard Lance Jones will be familiar to ISU as the Salukis have brought in several newcomers, much like the Redbirds.
"At times we've played pretty well offensively," said Mullins. "We still have to get better taking care of the ball and making better decisions when we get to the paint, but when the ball moves we're a much better team offensively."
