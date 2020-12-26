Watch now: Illinois State kicks off unique MVC season by heading to Loyola for two games

CHICAGO — Josiah Strong remembers being a freshman at Navy two years ago and the first Patriot League game came around for the Midshipmen.
"I know my first conference game it was a lot different than nonconference games," said Illinois State's junior guard. "The scouting report is better. Teams know each other better. Coaches know each other better. The freshmen and sophomores know that, but you can't feel it until the first game, and it will be a little different playing back to back."
Loyola head coach Porter Moser said "it's going to be like no year you've ever had" as the Missouri Valley Conference goes to playing the same team on back-to-back days at the same site in order to provide more safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
ISU might have drawn the short straw while facing the probable league favorite on the road to start. The Redbirds (3-3) meet Loyola (4-2) at 3 p.m. Sunday and 6 p.m. Monday at Gentile Arena, where the Ramblers went undefeated in MVC action last season and have won 12 straight games.
"So much of it is going to be psychological," said ISU head coach Dan Muller of the back-to-back games. "If you won, can you handle winning and have maturity to play the same team again? If you lost, can you make sure you're not too down?
"In the moment it's going to be most important what to do with your team, especially being a young team. This is the first time 80% of my guys are playing all these (Valley) teams. The familiarity and everything you need to have a chance is all new."
ISU returned to practice this week after taking a six-day break so players could return home and spend holiday time with their families. The Redbirds' last game was a 91-62 victory over Chicago State on Dec. 15.
Loyola, which has lost at No. 9 Wisconsin (77-63) and to Richmond (75-73) in Indianapolis, stuck around its lakeshore campus. The Ramblers beat St. Francis, 92-55, on Tuesday as Moser gave standout senior Cameron Krutwig and a couple regulars a day of rest against an NAIA opponent to allow others some playing time.
Strong, a 6-3 guard who leads a balanced ISU lineup with a 14.0 scoring average, said the time off was good for the Redbirds. ISU's first order of business when it regrouped was working on the defensive end which has been shaky in the first six games.
"For us it's getting the little things down and building the habits, knowing where to be and just doing it consistently," said Strong. "We obviously have the ability to. It's just a matter of consistently doing it and transferring it from practices to games. This week so far we've gotten a lot better on the defensive end."
Muller knows facing Loyola, which shoots 53% from the field, will be a stern test. The biggest challenge for all Valley teams against the Ramblers the past couple years has revolved around defending the 6-foot-9, 260-pound Krutwig (17.0 ppg), who shoots 62.5% from the field and is an adept passer.
Outside of Division II Greenville and Chicago State, ISU's other four opponents are shooting 46.9% and averaging 81.0 points against the Redbirds.
"The guys came back with a better understanding of what it takes," said Muller. "That doesn't mean you're good all of a sudden. You have to build habits. They've been much more focused and locked in on the defensive end since we've been back. That's been really good to see.
"Dusan (Mahorcic) and Josiah have really stepped up with their leadership. I've been pretty happy, top to bottom, with guys' attitudes once they've come back."
Loyola brings the most experience of any Valley team. However, a newcomer has taken over the Ramblers' point guard duties.
Braden Norris, a 6-foot redshirt sophomore, played as a freshman at Oakland before transferring to Loyola. Norris sat out last season while practicing with Loyola and has supplanted senior Keith Clemons as the starter.
Norris was among the nation's most efficient offensive players at Oakland with a 2.75 assist-to-turnover ratio and shooting 48.6% from outside the arc.
While many might compare Norris to former Loyola star Clayton Custer, who is now on the Ramblers' staff as director of player development, Muller sees a difference.
"Norris is a better shooter and much more aggressive looking for his shot. Custer was a better facilitator," said Muller. "Norris is a really good player who looks like he can shoot it from 25 feet in. He takes good shots and competes."
Loyola must also get ready for the ISU newcomers, who are led by Strong and 6-10, 230-pound Mahorcic (13.3 ppg, 8.7 rpg). Moser is impressed by Mahorcic's 12 offensive rebounds in the three games he's played after returning from a back injury.
"He's just a physical presence. He rolls (to the basket) really well and is a big target and has great hands. He carves out space on the offensive glass," said Moser.
