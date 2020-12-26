Watch now: Illinois State kicks off unique MVC season by heading to Loyola for two games

"So much of it is going to be psychological," said ISU head coach Dan Muller of the back-to-back games. "If you won, can you handle winning and have maturity to play the same team again? If you lost, can you make sure you're not too down?

"In the moment it's going to be most important what to do with your team, especially being a young team. This is the first time 80% of my guys are playing all these (Valley) teams. The familiarity and everything you need to have a chance is all new."

ISU returned to practice this week after taking a six-day break so players could return home and spend holiday time with their families. The Redbirds' last game was a 91-62 victory over Chicago State on Dec. 15.

Loyola, which has lost at No. 9 Wisconsin (77-63) and to Richmond (75-73) in Indianapolis, stuck around its lakeshore campus. The Ramblers beat St. Francis, 92-55, on Tuesday as Moser gave standout senior Cameron Krutwig and a couple regulars a day of rest against an NAIA opponent to allow others some playing time.