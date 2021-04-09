Watch now: Illinois State, like many others, scouring the transfer portal for players

NORMAL — When asked if he looks at the NCAA transfer portal every day, Dan Muller's eyes grew wide.
"Every day? Every 30 minutes," said Illinois State's head basketball coach, with his laptop right at his fingertips in his Redbird Arena office. "Refresh, refresh, refresh."
Like every team in the nation, Muller and his coaching staff are pouring over the names in the transfer portal during this craziest of off-seasons. The number of Division I players in the portal was closing in on 1,300 by Friday noon and includes more than 2,000 for all divisions.
ISU has seen five of its players put their names into the portal with leading scorer DJ Horne joining the ranks last week.
"I wouldn't say we didn't anticipate it. We weren't sure it would happen until DJ made his decision," said Muller. "We have to add a point guard now. That's the only change to it. We're clearly losing a great player, someone who had two very good years here and did so many good things at Illinois State, both academically and athletically.
"DJ and I had a lot of discussions. He was always upfront and honest what he was thinking about. But the fact he made that decision now, you have to find that next guy. It's a dramatic affect on recruiting because we're losing an all-conference and really good player."
While ISU hasn't added any players yet, Muller anticipates "a plethora" of commitments nationwide will begin happening in the next seven to 10 days.
"There's guys who have been in the portal for months and guys in the portal for 10 minutes," he said. "One of the difficult things for a lot of these kids making a decision, as I've found out, is there's so much movement they don't know what the rosters are going to look like. Every player who makes a commitment, for an average of four guys their decision was impacted."
In addition to finding another point guard to help Howard Fleming Jr., Muller said the Redbirds are also searching for power forwards and centers.
When hitting the refresh button on the transfer portal site, Muller said he and his staff are "looking at everything."
"You recognize names, guys you might have recruited and guys you know and guys you've seen," he said. "You get a guy averaging one point a game somewhere, so you can't look just at stats. It depends where they're leaving. We're all constantly looking through it, watching film, collecting data, texting people at the positions of need. That's a big part of it.
"One thing about the portal now because of COVID, we can't go out on the road. It's easier to recruit a lot of people because you don't have to decide where to go. Your average good player gets text messages or phone calls from 40-50 schools."
ISU players in the portal who have committed elsewhere include Keith Fisher Jr. (UTEP), who opted out this past season; Abdou Ndiaye (Cal State-Fullerton); and Dedric Boyd (Tennessee State). Sy Chatman's name is still in the portal, although Muller said the 6-foot-8 forward could return.
In talking with coaching friends, Muller said every team is looking to add transfers (who are expected to be immediately eligible when the NCAA passes a one-time transfer rule without sitting out next month) more than high school seniors.
Muller remembers when he got a scholarship from Illinois State in April 1994 after starring for Central Catholic High School in Lafayette, Ind.
"I feel really bad for rising seniors and their situation because they're not getting recruited to the level they would. What would I have done as a senior?" said Muller. "I don't know if I would have gotten a scholarship. Do you walk-on or go junior college or prep school?"
Antonio Reeves didn't enter the transfer portal. But the sophomore guard, who averaged 12.4 points this season for the Redbirds, announced he will be putting his name in the NBA Draft with the possibility of returning to ISU next season.
Muller said he supported Reeves' decision and will help him in any way possible. Players can put their name in the draft twice during their careers.
"We're not going to fill Antonio's spot because we want to save it for Antonio," he said. "If Antonio would decide not to come back and pursue a professional career, at that point we would fill it."
Muller said ISU's players are concentrating on the weight room right now. They also shoot twice a week for an hour in groups.
"Especially after last year and being young, we'll have a lot of bodies look different next year," he said.
