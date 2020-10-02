Watch now: Illinois State linebacker Kenton Wilhoit steps into new role in the middle

NORMAL – Kenton Wilhoit is wearing No. 3 in Illinois State football practice this fall instead of his usual 56.
“The 56 practice jersey is fully ripped right now,” Wilhoit said. “I do like it (No. 3). I might make the change. I haven’t decided.”
A more significant change has already been navigated. Wilhoit has made the move from second team inside linebacker to the starting unit to replace graduated senior Ty DeForest.
“I knew I would have a good opportunity to step up and play this year,” said Wilhoit. “But I still had a lot of areas I had to improve on to be the player I wanted to be.”
DeForest ranked third on the team with 82 tackles last season as an every down linebacker. Wilhoit logged nine tackles with most of his playing time coming on special teams.
“I was able to take a lot of mental reps seeing what Ty did,” Wilhoit said. “In the film room, he was explaining stuff to me and that helped a lot.”
Wilhoit also takes over DeForest’s job of calling out pre-play adjustments for the ISU defense.
“Ty was really good at picking up motions and shifts,” said Wilhoit. “When the offense would adjust, he was very good at adjusting our defense. That’s something I had to work on.
"But I feel more confident than I ever have before. Things are feeling really smooth, and I’m seeing things flowing a lot better than I have before.”
While the pandemic took spring practice from Wilhoit and the Redbirds, the Oak Grove, Mo., native was able to lift weights in his brother’s garage and work on his footwork and speed at his high school football field.
“I worked on becoming more flexible and faster,” said the 6-foot-1, 227-pounder. “I feel real loose out there. I can tell a big difference in strength when taking on blockers.”
ISU coach Brock Spack, a linebacker in his playing days at Purdue, and Redbird defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach Travis Niekamp believe Wilhoit is ready to step into a much more prominent role.
“We’re always trying to make sure the next guy is ready,” Niekamp said. “I thought he had the make up to be a really good football player for us. He’s a very intelligent kid. He understands our packages. Physically, he’s got the skill set. He’s really blossoming into what he can be.”
Niekamp witnessed Wilhoit’s willingness to learn from DeForest.
“Kenton was inquisitive, and Ty was more than happy to help,” said Niekamp. “He asked a lot of questions to an older guy he really respects, and it’s really paying dividends.”
Spack believes Wilhoit gaining strength has been critical.
“He can really run. He’s a very good athlete,” Spack said. “He’s gotten stronger, and that’s really helped him. He’s going to be a dandy.”
Wilhoit showed off his speed as a standout two-way player at Oak Grove, a suburb of Kansas City. Along with 212 career tackles and six interceptions as a linebacker, he rushed for over 3,700 yards and 43 touchdowns.
“It was clear I was going to be a linebacker in college. I always had a broad frame,” he said. “I did like running the ball. It’s always a good time to score.”
Wilhoit is currently paired with Tennessee transfer Shanon Reid as the inside linebackers in ISU’s 3-4 alignment.
“It’s been great getting to know Shanon,” said Wilhoit. “He’s a great athlete. He fits real well here. He loves to play ball and hit. He’s going to be a great linebacker for us.”
