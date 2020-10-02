Watch now: Illinois State linebacker Kenton Wilhoit steps into new role in the middle

Wilhoit also takes over DeForest’s job of calling out pre-play adjustments for the ISU defense.

“Ty was really good at picking up motions and shifts,” said Wilhoit. “When the offense would adjust, he was very good at adjusting our defense. That’s something I had to work on.

"But I feel more confident than I ever have before. Things are feeling really smooth, and I’m seeing things flowing a lot better than I have before.”

While the pandemic took spring practice from Wilhoit and the Redbirds, the Oak Grove, Mo., native was able to lift weights in his brother’s garage and work on his footwork and speed at his high school football field.

“I worked on becoming more flexible and faster,” said the 6-foot-1, 227-pounder. “I feel real loose out there. I can tell a big difference in strength when taking on blockers.”

ISU coach Brock Spack, a linebacker in his playing days at Purdue, and Redbird defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach Travis Niekamp believe Wilhoit is ready to step into a much more prominent role.