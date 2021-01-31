Watch now: Illinois State lineman Drew Bones stays on duty after injury

Speaking of calling plays, Spack said several assistants will be familiar with calling plays in case COVIC-19 sidelines a member of his staff.

That group includes co-offensive coordinators Irvin and Ghaali Muhammad-Lankford, who is also the wide receivers coach, as well as offensive line coach Harold Etheridge and quarterbacks coach Andy Belluomini.

West heading in right direction: Redshirt freshman NCHS product Franky West is moving up the ISU depth chart at cornerback.

“He’s in the two deep right now,” Spack said, “and he might be a starter.”

Edgar’s status: Wide receiver Andrew Edgar, who caught 44 passes in 2018 and reeled in 19 during an injury riddled 2019, did not play in Saturday’s scrimmage and is still recovering from offseason knee surgery.

Spack labeled Edgar’s chances of being ready for the Feb. 20 season opener as “good but not great. He’s doing well in his rehab. I think he has a chance. We want to be careful. We don’t want to put him in a position he has to go back on the shelf. We can’t forget we have another season to play (this fall).’