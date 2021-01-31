Watch now: Illinois State lineman Drew Bones stays on duty after injury

NORMAL – Injured thumb or not, Illinois State football coach Brock Spack wants Drew Bones in his starting offensive line.
ISU’s 2019 starting center, Bones was playing left guard Saturday in ISU’s intrasquad scrimmage because of a torn ligament in his right hand, the same hand he uses to snap the football.
“He’s got to keep a cast on for a month. He’s actually a better guard than center,” Spack said. “We moved Cole (Anderson) to center and he’s done a great job. We may leave Cole at center.”
Anderson had been the starting right tackle. Peyton Asche, a 6-foot-8, 290-pound sophomore, moves up from the second team to take over at right tackle.
Another development forcing a shake up on the Redbird front is the decision of guard Gabe Megginson to end his career. Megginson, a Redbird starter in 2018 after transferring from Illinois, suffered a back injury early in 2019.
After surgery, Megginson had been practicing with the Redbirds in January.
“Gabe is going to retire. His back started bothering him,” said Spack. “It’s the best decision for him and his future. He loves playing football, and I love that about him. But it’s too risky, especially after surgery. He’s got a long life ahead of him. He’s too young to have those problems.”
Trey Georgie is the guard opposite Bones with All-American Drew Himmelman at left tackle.
“We have a great group from a depth standpoint,” Spack said. “It’s the deepest line we’ve had here.”
ISU also has Normal Community High School product Peter Bussone, who can play center or guard but is currently a second string guard. Evan Day is a back up tackle with Zach Mueller at guard and Justin Bromagen at center.
Tight end targets: On a difficult afternoon to pass, tight end Mitchell Lewis was ISU’s most successful receiver with two catches for 33 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown toss from Bryce Jefferson.
Even with veteran Robert Gillum out for the spring with a knee injury, Spack likes a tight end group that also features Tanner Taula, Jacob Carl and true freshmen Javon Charles and Brett Spaulding.
Does that mean the Redbirds will throw to the tight end more this spring?
“I’ve always wanted to do that,” said Spack. “The play caller (CJ Irvin) being the tight end coach, you might see that a little here.”
Speaking of calling plays, Spack said several assistants will be familiar with calling plays in case COVIC-19 sidelines a member of his staff.
That group includes co-offensive coordinators Irvin and Ghaali Muhammad-Lankford, who is also the wide receivers coach, as well as offensive line coach Harold Etheridge and quarterbacks coach Andy Belluomini.
West heading in right direction: Redshirt freshman NCHS product Franky West is moving up the ISU depth chart at cornerback.
“He’s in the two deep right now,” Spack said, “and he might be a starter.”
Edgar’s status: Wide receiver Andrew Edgar, who caught 44 passes in 2018 and reeled in 19 during an injury riddled 2019, did not play in Saturday’s scrimmage and is still recovering from offseason knee surgery.
Spack labeled Edgar’s chances of being ready for the Feb. 20 season opener as “good but not great. He’s doing well in his rehab. I think he has a chance. We want to be careful. We don’t want to put him in a position he has to go back on the shelf. We can’t forget we have another season to play (this fall).’
Free rein: One benefit Spack and other FCS coaches have this spring is knowing that the delayed season will not count against anyone’s eligibility, true freshmen can be used at their coach’s discretion without penalty.
Among the Redbird true freshmen who could see more playing time because of that unique situation are tailback Rashad Lampkin and wide receiver TreShawn Watson.
Lampkin is already among ISU’s top three tailbacks.
“I really like him a lot,” said Spack of Watson. “He’s got length, he can run, he’s tough. You’re going to see him in our rotation.”
