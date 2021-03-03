Watch now: Illinois State might have better chance against UNI on the road in MVC Tournament opener

UNI shot 50.7% from the field Saturday. The Redbirds know if that happens again, the season likely is over.

"Defensively we're switching up a couple things," said Reeves. "Coach looked at the film and thought we needed to change up some stuff. That's what we're doing in practice."

The 6-foot-9, 250-pound Phyfe and ISU's 6-9, 235-pound Dusan Mahorcic battled each other to a standoff last weekend.

Phyfe, who was in foul trouble the first game, accounted for 29 points and 17 rebounds. Mahorcic tallied 38 points and 17 rebounds despite picking up his fourth foul early in Saturday's second half when ISU enjoyed a 10-point lead.

"That was Deuce's best weekend in the low post. We've worked hard with that, extra work outside practice, and he's improving," said Muller. "It helped our offense dramatically. I hope we'll see it (Thursday). I know we'll see Phyfe inside and they'll be going to him frequently. I would like to be able to do that with Deuce again as long as he stays out of foul trouble and he's consistent down there."

ISU also must find a way to neutralize Noah Carter. The 6-6 sophomore forward thrived coming off the bench against the Redbirds, especially Saturday when he scored 22 points and sank several clutch 3-pointers.