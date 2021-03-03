Watch now: Illinois State might have better chance against UNI on the road in MVC Tournament opener

ST. LOUIS — Luckily for Illinois State's basketball team, the Missouri Valley Conference Basketball Tournament isn't being held at Redbird Arena.
ISU went 1-8 in league games at home during this unique COVID-19 schedule of back-to-back weekend games on the way to its first last-place finish since 2004.
The No. 10-seeded Redbirds (7-17) try to erase that memory — and its two most recent home losses — when it faces seventh-seed Northern Iowa (9-15) at 8 p.m. Thursday in an MVC Tournament play-in game at Enterprise Center.
"I can tell you unequivocally we've played better on the road this year than at home," said ISU head coach Dan Muller, whose team was 3-6 in Valley road games. "One of our best two or three best games this year was at Drake in a (overtime) loss. Some of it might be matchups.
"I just think we felt more comfortable and played better on the road. I don't know what's the reason. I don't mind playing away from Redbird Arena this weekend. I do think we're a little tighter (as a team) and a little more focused on the road."
ISU and UNI will become the first Valley teams to play each other three straight games since the 1919-20 season when Oklahoma and Oklahoma State squared off four games in a row.
UNI took a 70-56 victory against the Redbirds last Friday before surviving in double overtime, 94-87, on Saturday at Redbird Arena.
There have been 16 instances in the past where teams finished against each other in the MVC regular-season finale and met in the next game at the league tournament.
But this situation is certainly unique and may never happen again.
"It's a new season. We're just worried about the next game," said ISU sophomore Antonio Reeves.
By now, the Panthers and Redbirds know each other's plays and sets as well as their own.
"There were adjustments made by both teams from game 1 to game 2, and they'll be a couple more made by both teams (Thursday)," said UNI head coach Ben Jacobson. "I thought Illinois State played a great game Saturday. We were fortunate enough we got a missed free throw on the one-on-one by a 90% free throw shooter."
DJ Horne, who scored a career-high 34 points, couldn't convert at the line with ISU ahead 70-68 with 10.3 seconds left in regulation. UNI's Austin Phyfe hit a left-handed running hook shot with less than two seconds left to force overtime.
UNI shot 50.7% from the field Saturday. The Redbirds know if that happens again, the season likely is over.
"Defensively we're switching up a couple things," said Reeves. "Coach looked at the film and thought we needed to change up some stuff. That's what we're doing in practice."
The 6-foot-9, 250-pound Phyfe and ISU's 6-9, 235-pound Dusan Mahorcic battled each other to a standoff last weekend.
Phyfe, who was in foul trouble the first game, accounted for 29 points and 17 rebounds. Mahorcic tallied 38 points and 17 rebounds despite picking up his fourth foul early in Saturday's second half when ISU enjoyed a 10-point lead.
"That was Deuce's best weekend in the low post. We've worked hard with that, extra work outside practice, and he's improving," said Muller. "It helped our offense dramatically. I hope we'll see it (Thursday). I know we'll see Phyfe inside and they'll be going to him frequently. I would like to be able to do that with Deuce again as long as he stays out of foul trouble and he's consistent down there."
ISU also must find a way to neutralize Noah Carter. The 6-6 sophomore forward thrived coming off the bench against the Redbirds, especially Saturday when he scored 22 points and sank several clutch 3-pointers.
"He's grown a lot this year. He even showed last year some ability to score," said Jacobson. "This year he was in a very different role and more responsibility in all areas, not just the scoring area. That's where he's grown a lot."
Muller doesn't agree with the theory that ISU — or even UNI — are under little pressure because of the seasons they've had and can go play free and loose with nothing to lose.
"I do believe in postseason play you have to be aggressive, as loose as possible, but as disciplined as possible," said Muller. "And you have to have fun, those teams that have success whether they're the favorite or underdog. That's the mindset I've tried to get across through every postseason. Some teams I've managed that better than others."
The ISU-UNI winner advances to Friday's 5 p.m. quarterfinals to face second-seeded Drake (24-3). The Bulldogs swept the Redbirds and Panthers earlier this season.
All Bench, Most Improved named
ISU didn't have any players voted on the All-MVC Most Improved and All-Bench squads released Wednesday by the league office. The teams were selected by league beat writers.
Missouri State's Isiaih Mosley was named captain of the Most Improved Team. The sophomore guard became the first Bears player to lead the league in scoring with a 20.0 average after an 8.3 average last season as a freshman.
Joining Mosley on the Most Improved Team were Evansville's Shamar Givance, Ben Krikke of Valparaiso, Loyola's Aher Uguak and Joseph Yesufu of Drake.
Yesufu, who was named MVC Sixth Man of the Year on Tuesday, paced the All-Bench Team that also included Evansville's Samari Curtis, Ja'Shon Henry of Bradley, Loyola's Marquise Kennedy and Garrett Sturtz of Drake.
The MVC Scholar-Athlete and Coach of the Year will be announced Thursday. The annual Coach of the Year Banquet has been canceled because of the pandemic.
