Watch now: Illinois State names four finalists for athletic director job

NORMAL — Illinois State has taken a major step toward naming its next athletic director by selecting four finalists.

Three men and a woman will participate in virtual interviews Monday through Thursday with what a university announcement called "campus constituencies."

The most familiar name is Eastern Illinois athletic director Tom Michael, a former University of Illinois basketball player.

Other finalists are Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director and chief operating office at Utah; Tamica Smith Jones, the director of intercollegiate athletics at California-Riverside; and Derek van der Merwe, the assistant vice president and chief operating officer at Arizona.

In an interview with the Pantagraph in late November, ISU President Larry Dietz indicated he hoped a new athletic director could be hired by the end of the calendar year.

“We’re on a very aggressive time frame,” Dietz said at the time. “I’ll be making the final decision in conjunction with a lot of input from a lot of people.”