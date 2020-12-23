Watch now: Illinois State names Kyle Brennan as athletic director; to start January 15

NORMAL — Illinois State president Larry Dietz announced Wednesday that Kyle Brennan has been named the Redbirds' athletic director.
The 45-year-old Brennan, who previously served as Utah’s chief operating officer and deputy athletics director for internal operations, will officially start his position at ISU on January 15. He succeeds the retiring Larry Lyons and will be the 12th athletic director for ISU in the Division I era.
“I know I speak for the entire University community in welcoming Kyle to the Redbird family,” Dietz said. “Kyle’s skills and leadership experiences make him an excellent fit for Illinois State and his terrific attitude perfectly complements a diverse and well-rounded background. I also want to offer special thanks to our Director of Athletics search committee and to current AD Larry Lyons for delaying his retirement to accommodate a smooth transition.”
Other finalists were Tamica Smith Jones, the director of intercollegiate athletics at California-Riverside; Eastern Illinois athletic director Tom Michael, a former University of Illinois basketball player; and Derek van der Merwe, the assistant vice president and chief operating officer at Arizona.
Brennan has more than 16 years of combined university and athletic department experience at Northern Illinois, TCU, Ball State and Utah.
"I am grateful for this incredible opportunity, and for the confidence that President Dietz and the committee have shown in me to lead the Illinois State Athletics Department,” Brennan said. “Illinois State is an institution of excellence with a tremendous leader in Dr. Dietz. This is a special place that has achieved great success academically and athletically, and it is my charge to build on that success and help our department ascend to greater heights.
"We want to win, and it is a priority of mine that we generate enthusiasm and energy in our department to embrace that challenge. Our student-athletes deserve that from us, and our fans expect us to compete for Missouri Valley championships and national exposure. This is an exciting opportunity for my family and me, and I cannot wait to get to work with the incredible team in the Illinois State Athletics Department and the University.”
Brennan is expected to come to campus next week for a formal news conference.
A member of the Division 1A Athletic Directors’ Association Fellows Program for future Athletic Directors, Brennan has been mentored by Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith since 2013. He was hired in 2008 as Utah’s assistant athletics director for compliance and was named associate A.D. for compliance in 2009. In 2011, he was promoted to special assistant to the athletics director, and in 2012, he was named senior associate A.D. for administration. He was named the school’s first deputy athletics director in December of 2014.
Brennan graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science from Calvin College and earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Denver in 2001. He and his wife Beth have three sons — Patrick, Mac and Murphy.
"Kyle is a sensational choice to lead the Illinois State Athletics Department and to elevate the program to even greater heights," said Utah athletic director Mark Harlan. "What is Utah's loss is ISU's tremendous gain as Kyle is a true leader, a man of character and integrity and, perhaps most importantly, someone full of compassion for others. I have absolutely no doubt that Kyle will do an incredible job and the Utah Athletics family will be cheering him on from afar."
Prior to joining the staff at Utah, Brennan served as the director of compliance at TCU (2005-06) and Ball State (2006-08). He was an estate planning attorney in Denver, before beginning his work in collegiate athletics as a graduate assistant at Northern Illinois (2004-05).
Brennan has a management background in the areas of compliance, facilities, equipment, events, finance, human resources and academic support. At Utah, he’s directly supervised the football, men’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, golf and men’s and women’s tennis teams.
Before becoming the COO in August of 2018, he also oversaw the external side of Utah athletics, including its partnership with Learfield IMG College.
In 2017, Brennan was responsible for securing a $15.6 million gift to start the varsity men’s lacrosse program at Utah, representing the largest donation in department history at the time. He also negotiated new multi-media rights and department-wide apparel contracts, which exceeded prior agreements by $20 million.
“I think Kyle will be a great fit at Illinois State and he has done an incredible job for us at Utah," said Utah head football coach Kyle Whittingham. "I can’t say enough good things about him, and I believe he is a rising star in the profession. We will certainly miss him, and he will do a great job at Illinois State."
To the Apple!
Kenneth Pierson
Mike VandeGarde
Rick's night
Cage coaches and star players
Tarise Bryson
So long, Horton...Hello, Redbird Arena
Steve Hansell
ISU veterans
Members of the Illinois State basketball teams from 1982-85
Looking for help
ISU basketball: How good can it be?
Illinois State basketball squad
Jankovich plans up-tempo style
Rico Hill
Lloyd Phillips
My rebound
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson