Watch now: Illinois State needs to defend the perimeter against suddenly hot Evansville

Samari Curtis, a 6-4 sophomore who transferred from Nebraska, has given Evansville a spark off the bench. He poured in 29 points against SIU and was named MVC Newcomer of the Week while averaging 14.8 points in the first two weekends of back-to-back league games.

Evan Kuhlman is Evansville's biggest starter at 6-8. However, Kuhlman also is dangerous outside the arc (36.4% on 3s) and scored 35 points in the wins over UNI.

"Part of it is we're maintaining our spacing better and the ball is moving better," said Lickliter. "We've got other guys out there you can't just dismiss or ignore. He is stepping up and making them as we thought he could."

Lickliter has played a short rotation thus far. The Aces' top six players are averaging from 26 to 33 minutes in Valley games.

Muller said he plans to shorten ISU's rotation, too. Sophomore forward Abdou Ndiaye missed the Loyola series after cutting the pinkie finger on his left hand while cooking at his apartment. Muller said Ndiaye, who is ISU's best rim protector, will be available this weekend.