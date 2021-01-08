Watch now: Illinois State needs to defend the perimeter against suddenly hot Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A couple weeks ago, the prospect of a weekend series against Evansville was something other Missouri Valley Conference basketball teams eagerly awaited.
The chance for two quick Ws appeared there for the taking.
As Southern Illinois and Northern Iowa found out, be careful what you wish for.
Evansville snapped a 19-game MVC losing streak with an 84-72 victory over SIU on Dec. 28. Then the Aces came home last weekend and handed UNI, the preseason league favorite, two defeats.
Now it's Illinois State's turn to try and cool off hot-shooting Evansville (5-5, 3-1 MVC). The Redbirds (3-5, 0-2) hope an extended practice period gets them headed in the right direction when they meet Evansville at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Ford Center.
"We learned some tough lessons before through defeat, now we have to make sure we learn lessons after winning," said Evansville head coach Todd Lickliter.
Guarding the interior has been a major problem for ISU, and that was exposed by Loyola. The Ramblers rumbled to 90-60 and 86-55 routs over the Redbirds two weeks ago. It was the first time since 1981 when ISU joined the Valley it dropped two straight league games by at least 30 points each.
ISU got last weekend off when Valparaiso had to postpone a series at Redbird Arena because of positive COVID-19 cases in its program. The Redbirds used the extra practice time to try and iron out their defensive woes which have left them No. 325 nationally in points allowed per game (83.8) and No. 290 in defensive field goal percentage (.466).
"Practice has been normal. We're competing as hard as we can on the defensive end," said ISU sophomore guard Antonio Reeves. "We're competing as hard as we can so eventually it will transfer to games."
The Redbirds' challenge this weekend is to make sure they guard the perimeter against the Valley's best 3-point shooting team. Evansville tied a school-record with 17 triples in beating SIU at Carbondale and rank No. 11 nationally with 10.6 made 3s per game.
"They're able to take advantage of some rotations and matchups and are playing together, too, while being aggressive," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "They're playing like an older, mature team with confidence and shooting the heck out of it."
Muller said ISU has encountered trouble stopping the opponent's best player. That might be difficult to determine against Evansville.
The Aces have five players averaging between 9.5 and 13.5 points. Everyone has to be guarded tightly, too, as Evansville's top six scorers average at least 2.9 attempts outside the arc per game.
Samari Curtis, a 6-4 sophomore who transferred from Nebraska, has given Evansville a spark off the bench. He poured in 29 points against SIU and was named MVC Newcomer of the Week while averaging 14.8 points in the first two weekends of back-to-back league games.
Evan Kuhlman is Evansville's biggest starter at 6-8. However, Kuhlman also is dangerous outside the arc (36.4% on 3s) and scored 35 points in the wins over UNI.
"Part of it is we're maintaining our spacing better and the ball is moving better," said Lickliter. "We've got other guys out there you can't just dismiss or ignore. He is stepping up and making them as we thought he could."
Lickliter has played a short rotation thus far. The Aces' top six players are averaging from 26 to 33 minutes in Valley games.
Muller said he plans to shorten ISU's rotation, too. Sophomore forward Abdou Ndiaye missed the Loyola series after cutting the pinkie finger on his left hand while cooking at his apartment. Muller said Ndiaye, who is ISU's best rim protector, will be available this weekend.
"We're playing too many and it's hard to get that chemistry on the court," said Muller. "I do think that (shortening the rotation) will help us defensively, but not unless other things happen — you compete, you get your mindset right and you know what you're supposed to do."
Muller would like to see Reeves pick up his play on both ends.
Reeves came off the bench for the first time this season in the second game against Loyola. He was ISU's best perimeter defender last season, but Muller doesn't feel he's been as good this season. Offensively, Reeves has scored 10 points in the last three games.
"I came off the bench last season, so it felt normal whatever Coach decided to do," said Reeves, who was replaced by freshman Howard Fleming Jr. "I compete hard every time I'm on the floor, and if it's off the bench I'll play like I did last year."
Speaking of last season, ISU's only road win came in the regular-season finale at Evansville, 71-60, as DJ Horne scored 24 points. The Redbirds already have won this season away from home by beating UMass-Lowell, but that took place in a season-opening event at Ohio State.
