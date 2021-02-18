Watch now: Illinois State never trails in beating Bradley for second time this season

PEORIA — Freshman Emon Washington scored 20 points while Josiah Strong and Dedric Boyd added 18 points each as Illinois State never trailed in beating Bradley, 88-71, in a Missouri Valley Conference game Thursday at Carver Arena.

Antonio Reeves contributed 13 points as ISU, which shot 69.2% from the field in the second half, improved to 7-15 overall and 4-12 in the Valley. The Redbirds also swept the season series from Bradley for the first time since 2017.

Both teams were short-handed. ISU played without leading scorer DJ Horne, who was out with a right ankle injury.

Bradley's top two scorers, Elijah Childs and Terry Nolan Jr., were suspended for an incident early Saturday morning at a Springfield, Missouri, hotel along with senior Danya Kingsby.

Ja'Shon Henry, who was also suspended Saturday but reinstated earlier Thursday, led Bradley (11-14, 5-11) with 15 points. The Braves shot 43.1% from the field.

Bradley, which trailed 35-32 at halftime, gained its only tie at 49-all when Kevin McAdoo split a pair of free throws with 12:01 left.