Watch now: Illinois State never trails in beating Bradley for second time this season

PEORIA — Freshman Emon Washington scored 20 points while Josiah Strong and Dedric Boyd added 18 points each as Illinois State never trailed in beating Bradley, 88-71, in a Missouri Valley Conference game Thursday at Carver Arena.
Antonio Reeves contributed 13 points as ISU, which shot 69.2% from the field in the second half, improved to 7-15 overall and 4-12 in the Valley. The Redbirds also swept the season series from Bradley for the first time since 2017.
Both teams were short-handed. ISU played without leading scorer DJ Horne, who was out with a right ankle injury.
Bradley's top two scorers, Elijah Childs and Terry Nolan Jr., were suspended for an incident early Saturday morning at a Springfield, Missouri, hotel along with senior Danya Kingsby.
Ja'Shon Henry, who was also suspended Saturday but reinstated earlier Thursday, led Bradley (11-14, 5-11) with 15 points. The Braves shot 43.1% from the field.
Bradley, which trailed 35-32 at halftime, gained its only tie at 49-all when Kevin McAdoo split a pair of free throws with 12:01 left.
ISU didn't blink. The Redbirds went on an 11-0 run, with Washington scoring six points and Strong five, to surge ahead, 60-49, with 11:14 left.
When Boyd, who has been in a shooting slump the last seven games, sank his second 3-pointer, the Redbirds enjoyed a 70-56 lead with 7:48 lead. ISU led by as much as 19 in the closing stretch.
Reeves sank a 3-pointer from the corner on ISU's first possession and the Redbirds were off.
ISU shot out to a 13-2 lead after Fleming sank two free throws with 15:23 left in the half. The Redbirds enjoyed a 23-14 before Fleming picked up his third foul on Connor Linke's layup for a three-point play with 6:43 remaining.
Twice Bradley got within a point before ISU took a 35-32 lead at the intermission.
ISU concludes the regular season with a two-game series against Northern Iowa on Feb. 26-27 at Redbird Arena.
