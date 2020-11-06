Watch now: Illinois State newcomer Dusan Mahorcic looking to help Fisher shore up frontcourt

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Still, Mahorcic believes good things are ahead for ISU when the season begins Nov. 25 in a tournament in Lincoln, Nebraska.

And it might come from an area that has declined in the past couple seasons.

"I would say from my personal opinion this team can be really special, especially on defense, with our size and length," said Mahorcic. "The guards we have in front and the size and length we have in the box, we have a chance to be really good."

Mahorcic weighed 212 pounds when he left Moberly in the spring after the pandemic struck. He's added about 25 pounds in the last eight months, although it didn't happen the way he wanted.

"The first 20 pounds I gained when I was back home (in Chicago) was kind of bad weight," he said. "I didn't exercise much and I was relaxing. When I came to Illinois State, it was really a struggle for a month to get all the body fat off. Hopefully by the time the season starts I should be there (at 240)."

Muller hasn't sat down and talked to each player about their role on the team yet because of the practice stoppages.

Mahorcic, who averaged 9.9 points and 6.0 rebounds last season for Moberly, has an idea what he's going to hear.