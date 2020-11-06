Watch now: Illinois State newcomer Dusan Mahorcic looking to help Fisher shore up frontcourt

NORMAL — Dusan Mahorcic hasn't played a game yet for Illinois State's basketball team. Still, Mahorcic already feels a chemistry developing with Keith Fisher III.
"Playing with Keith, I don't know why, but since the beginning me and Keith we knew what each other needed to do," said Mahorcic. "The first time we started doing zone, me and him were efficient. The experience he has and the experience I have, from being at the schools I was at, really shows."
The 6-foot-10, 237-pound Mahorcic, who played last season at Moberly (Mo.) Community College, was brought in to help shore up the Redbirds' frontcourt from last season's 10-21 squad.
ISU head coach Dan Muller has seen Mahorcic on the practice court bring the same energy and passion he did while playing for Moberly and could make him a Redbird Arena crowd favorite whenever fans are allowed to watch games.
And Fisher, a 6-8 senior forward who was a preseason all-Missouri Valley Conference third-team pick, might have some competition as the loudest Redbird voice on the court.
"Dusan really has gotten better since we started practice. He's a very vocal big, which a lot of times is rare. And Keith's a very vocal player, too," said Muller. "As they are on the court more often, I see those two guys being able to develop a lot of rhythm together defensively."
Mahoric figures to man the 5 (center) spot for the Redbirds along with another 6-10 newcomer, Alex Kotov; 6-9 sophomore Abdou Ndiaye; and 6-9 freshman Alston Andrews.
However, Mahorcic is anything but a traditional back-to-the-basket big man. The Serbian native came to the United States four years ago and played at Notre Dame College Prep in Niles before going for a year to Division II Lewis, where a foot injury limited his playing time.
"We don't like to put labels on guys, but he's more of a traditional European 5 because he's such a good passer and has such good ball skills," said Muller. "He's used to having the ball on the perimeter. Inside he's kind of way you're brought up overseas compared to here, but they're more similar now than 10 years ago."
Mahorcic and the other six Redbird scholarship newcomers have seen their development slowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The newcomers couldn't come to campus until July. Because of COVID-19 pandemic cases on the Redbirds, practices have been started and stopped a couple times. Only seven ISU players were on the practice court for two weeks until Monday after a couple players tested positive and six others had to quarantine.
Still, Mahorcic believes good things are ahead for ISU when the season begins Nov. 25 in a tournament in Lincoln, Nebraska.
And it might come from an area that has declined in the past couple seasons.
"I would say from my personal opinion this team can be really special, especially on defense, with our size and length," said Mahorcic. "The guards we have in front and the size and length we have in the box, we have a chance to be really good."
Mahorcic weighed 212 pounds when he left Moberly in the spring after the pandemic struck. He's added about 25 pounds in the last eight months, although it didn't happen the way he wanted.
"The first 20 pounds I gained when I was back home (in Chicago) was kind of bad weight," he said. "I didn't exercise much and I was relaxing. When I came to Illinois State, it was really a struggle for a month to get all the body fat off. Hopefully by the time the season starts I should be there (at 240)."
Muller hasn't sat down and talked to each player about their role on the team yet because of the practice stoppages.
Mahorcic, who averaged 9.9 points and 6.0 rebounds last season for Moberly, has an idea what he's going to hear.
"I would say protect the rim, get all rebounds I can get and score in the low post. He (Muller) told me they didn't have much of that last year," said Mahorcic. "I would say be a leader and energy guy."
Mahorcic already has adjusted to the differences between junior college and Division I coaching.
"I would say the professionalism the coaches have and how important every single small thing is in practice," he said. "What kind of things they pay attention to, I never thought they would. Back in my JUCO we used to have 3-4 hour practices. That's not a big change. How everything is organized and set up is big in practice. It's easy to adjust to good things."
Muller said Mahorcic is beginning to earn "a lot more trust" from the coaches with his improved practice play. Being energetic never seems to be a problem, either, which coaches always appreciate.
"He's starting to gain some confidence and really a good feel for how we're trying to play," said Muller. "He's a really good passer. We thought that and we're seeing that now even more than when we recruited him."
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
